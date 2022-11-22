How to evolve Petilil into Lilligant in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

Petelil is a Grass-type monster in Pokemon GO, originating from the Unova region. It will be featured in the Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, November 22, between 6-7 pm local time. Due to its natural elements, it is often sighted during events in springtime.

With the latest Petelil Spotlight Hour this November, its spawn rate will significantly increase, and 2× Transfer Candy will be provided as a bonus. Additionally, trainers are seen as highly interested in evolving their Petelil into Lilligant. There is a definite way to evolve it successfully.

Steps to evolve Petelil into Lilligant in Pokemon GO

Evolving any species in Pokemon GO requires a bit of preparation. Some require a few, while some demand extensive steps. You will need to capture a Petitil. Use the spotlight hours and different events to boost its spawn rates and encounter this Pocket Monster. You will need to collect several Petilil due to the 50 candy requirement for the evolution.

After you collect the required amount of candy, you will need a Sun Stone to progress further. It is hard to find Sun Stones, but they can be acquired by spinning a Pokestop, winning the seventh-day spin streak reward, or as a reward from research tasks and gifts.

After you collect a Sun Stone, the final requirement to evolve your Petilil will be complete. Then hit the evolve button, and you will see a short evolutionary animation right after. Your Petilil will evolve into a powerful Lilligant in Pokemon GO. You can see its details in your Pokedex.

More about Petilil and Lilligant

Petilil

It is a Grass-type with a max CP of 1164 and an average Pokemon GO stats of 119 Attack Power, 91 Defense Power, and 128 Stamina Power. Boosted by Sunny Weather, this Pokemon performs exceptionally well against Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water-type moves. Its best moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Charm and Seed Bomb (5.90 DPS) and is extremely vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves.

Lilligant

This dual Grass-type Pokemon has a max Combat Power of 2883. Boosted by Sunny weather, its Pokemon GO stats of 214 Attack Power, 155 Defense Power, and 172 Stamina Power make it a powerful option for any trainer.

The best moveset for Lilligant is a combination of Charm and Solar Beam (11.16 DPS). Although it is vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves, Runerigus can easily resist Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks.

