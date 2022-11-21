How to find Sun Stones in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

In Pokemon GO, some Pocket Monsters simply don't evolve after being fed candies. This is because they require candy as well as a special evolution item. This can be the Sun Stone, which was first seen in the second generation of Pokemon games, Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal.

This item is capable of evolving Gloom, Sunkern, Cottonee, Petilil, and Helioptile in the mobile game, but newer players may not be familiar with how to obtain it. Acquiring it is quite simple, but trainers will certainly need a little luck on their side, as many other Johto region evolution items are obtained in the same fashion.

If Pokemon GO players are hunting for a Sun Stone, they'll need to make their way to nearby Pokestops.

Obtaining Sun Stone in Pokemon GO

Spinning Pokestops is the primary way to obtain Johto region evolution items in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

When evolution items were introduced in Pokemon GO, they all hailed from the Johto region and could be obtained by spinning Pokestop photo discs. Later on, evolution items like Sinnoh and Unova Stones were introduced and could be obtained without the need for Pokestops. Be that as it may, trainers looking for a Sun Stone will still need to search out Pokestops and spin their discs to gain the opportunity to get one.

Each time you spin a Pokestop in Pokemon GO, you receive a randomized assortment of offerings, including Pokeballs, medical items, and a rare chance to receive a Generation II evolution item. Overall, there are five different evolution items that can be obtained from Pokestops. Sun Stones are one of them.

It's entirely possible you may receive a different item from a Pokestop, so you'll need to keep trying to land a Sun Stone. One way to guarantee an evolution item in Pokemon GO is to keep a spin streak running by activating at least one Pokestop disc per day. Once you complete a full week of spins, an evolution item is sure to drop on your next spin.

The guaranteed evolution item could be a Sun Stone, but it might also be a Dragon Scale, Upgrade, King's Rock, or Metal Coat. Which item you get comes down to luck and the game's random number generation (RNG) at the end of the day. So you'll need to keep spinning Pokestops until you receive your Sun Stone.

Additionally, it's possible to obtain Sun Stones and other evolution items through in-game research from time to time. At the moment, the only evolution item being offered by Field Research Tasks is the King's Rock, but this may change with time as new tasks are included all the time.

Special Research Stories introduced during events can also reward evolution items in some circumstances, particularly when a featured Pokemon can benefit from one.

For the time being, trainers will simply have to keep spinning Pokestops unless Niantic introduces an upcoming event that focuses on Sun Stones and their compatible Pokemon in particular.

