Niantic announces revamped Community Ambassador Program for Pokemon GO

While the Community Ambassador Program was launched for Pokemon GO in July 2022, Niantic has now revised the same to allow trainers from select countries to apply for the role "to create and lead a local community." Players can now throw their hats in the ring to become Community Ambassadors. This is exciting news and may be a catalyst to increase in-person activities.

The latest announcement described the Program in question as follows:

"The Community Ambassador Program supports local, in-person Pokémon GO communities around the globe by empowering their experiences. Community Ambassadors can receive special perks for their communities, like item codes for giveaways, access to Niantic representatives for special feedback sessions, early access to new features, and other opportunities to support their community’s growth."

How to apply to be a Community Ambassador in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#HiddenGems With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season. With all-new features and adventures, go beneath the surface and uncover treasures with Pokémon GO’s latest Season.#HiddenGems https://t.co/g3hPmQh9no

To become a Community Ambassador, the trainer needs to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Only trainers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand is eligible to apply

Fill out the official form for applying for the Community Ambassador role here

Niantic will take note of your submission and will invite you to join other applicants after an initial review

Once you have been inducted into that group and as the selection process continues, you will have to host four community events and submit group photos of each of them

Once these criteria are met, Niantic will perform a final background check and also a safety check of your community

Niantic explained that they look for diversity, professionalism, quality of character, positivity, and integrity in their Pokemon GO Community Ambassadors. Interested readers can find more information in the official FAQ provided for the program.

How does the 2023 Community Ambassador Program differ from the earlier one in Pokemon GO?

According to the official announcement, Niantic now solely controls and runs the application process, with applications no longer being "required to consult, visit or utilize external websites or resources." Furthermore, the community size has been decreased to 10 people.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Were you lucky enough to encounter a Shiny Axew? We had a great time seeing Trainers around the world come out for #PokemonGOCommunityDay Were you lucky enough to encounter a Shiny Axew? We had a great time seeing Trainers around the world come out for #PokemonGOCommunityDay! ✨ Were you lucky enough to encounter a Shiny Axew? https://t.co/HzXFeVLIG4

As mentioned earlier, applicants must host four local Pokemon GO community events, including but not limited to "Community Day or Raid Day gatherings, trading meetups, GO Battle League tournaments, and local, in-person Pokémon GO Fest celebrations."

Poll : 0 votes