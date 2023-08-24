5 rarest Bug-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Bug-type species in Pokemon GO are some of the most underappreciated creatures. With many Bug-type Pocket Monsters being available to players at the beginning of their journey in the game, many are quick to write them off, assuming they are weak and lack value due to their frequency of spawning. However, this is far from being true.

With this in mind, collectors may value knowing which Bug-type creatures are the rarest in Pokemon GO and if they have any value outside of Pokedex completion.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the rarest Bug-type creatures in Pokemon GO?

1) Genesect

Genesect as they appear in the Pokemon movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Genesect is a notorious creature in Pokemon GO due to its rarity as a Mythical Pokemon and its many different forms. Unlike the main series, it is not possible to change Genesect's form to get the Techno Blast type players want. The only way to get a particular type of this Pocket Monster is to wait until it appears in raids.

With Techno Blast being one of the best coverage moves in the game, having the right Genesect means a lot for hardcore battlers who like to use the creature.

2) Kleavor

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Kleavor is the Hisuian evolution of Scyther, meaning that it cannot be obtained by evolving the latter species in Pokemon GO. Much like a Legendary Pokemon, Kleavor's availability in the popular mobile game is tied to raids. However, these raids, unlike the standard Legendary Raids, are typically only held on live servers for a day or a few hours.

While Kleavor is not particularly good in the title's competitive scene, it is still valued by trainers and collectors for its interesting design. A giant praying mantis with axes for arms, developing naturally from Scyther's scythe arms rather than Scizor's crab hands, also seems like a much more aesthetically pleasing evolution for the beloved Kantonian Bug-type species.

3) Yanmega

Yanmega as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yanmega is easily one of the hardest Bug-type creatures to evolve in Pokemon GO. The Metal Coat item has been available in the mobile game much longer than the Sinnoh Stone, giving less time for veteran players to stumble across one in their journey. Yanmega also requires double the candy as Scizor.

Sadly, Yanmega has no viability in PvP content due to its type combination of Bug and Flying being plagued by multiple weaknesses. However, it is very good in PvE content, where battles are much more predictable.

Given Yanmega's typing, it performs great in Raid Battles against Psychic, Fighting, and Grass-type bosses.

4) Volcarona

Volcarona's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Volcarona is one of the newest creatures to come to Pokemon GO. As many experienced fans will know, the creature evolves at an unreasonably high level of 59. Players are required to collect a whopping 400 Larvesta candies if they want to evolve a Larvesta into Volcarona.

Though the creature has yet to find its footing in the competitive scene, it is another great candidate for the PvE scene. Thanks to its access to powerful Bug and Fire-type moves, its offensive utility is much higher compared to that of other bugs, making it worth the effort for raiders.

5) Buzzwole/Pheromosa

Buzzwole as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pheromosa and Buzzwole have a similar rarity, they share the final spot on this list. Both are Fighting and Bug-type Ultra Beasts with similar stat spreads. The main difference between the two creatures is Pheromosa's frail defense. Buzzwole is more balanced but has a much lower attack stat.

Since both Pocket Monsters are Ultra Beasts, it could be a while before we see them appear in Raid Battles in Pokemon GO again. It is possible that trainers will need to wait for a fittingly themed event before having the opportunity to battle these two in raids.