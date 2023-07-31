What are the odds of getting Shiny Vulpix during upcoming Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour?

Pokemon GO’s shiny hunting community is among the most dedicated communities any video game has ever seen. If you are a shiny critter hunter, you must be excited about the upcoming Vulpix Spotlight Hour event coming to Pokemon GO. While other species-specific events like Community Day have boosted odds for shiny critters, the same cannot be said for Spotlight Hours in the game.

Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO is a recurring event that was introduced in 2020. It happens every week, and each time it features a particular beast with boosted spawns that last for an hour from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

Players initially used to feel that shiny odds for the featured creatures in the event were boosted, but Niantic had confirmed in a blog post that this was not true. While it is true for certain events like Community Day in Pokemon GO, the same cannot be said for Spotlight Hours.

Having said that, you might be wondering if it will be difficult trying to get a shiny variant of Vulpix in the upcoming Spotlight Hour.

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour shiny odds for Vulpix

Niantic has never revealed any data regarding the shiny odds of critters in Pokemon GO. However, thanks to a generous community, people have gotten a rough estimate of the shiny odds stats in the game.

The shiny odds for a critter depends on its spawn rate in the game. They are as follows:

Normal spawns: Critters with a regular spawn rate have an estimated shiny odds of one in 512.

Rare spawns: Critters that are hard to come by in the wild have slightly better odds of roughly one in 125.

Permaboost spawns: Certain critters, like Aerodactyl, Absol, etc, have “permaboosted” shiny odds of 1 in 64. This means their shiny odds are boosted throughout the year as they are extremely rare to come by in the wild.

Community Day spawns: These have boosted shiny odds of one in 25.

Legendary Raid encounters: Legendary critters from raids have shiny odds of one in 20.

Now, you can more or less have an idea about which Pokemon falls under which category. As far as Vulpix is concerned, it will not enjoy boosted shiny odds during its Spotlight Hour in GO. This means you must go through about 500 encounters in order to find one shiny variant. If you are lucky, the odds might be in your favor.

How to catch Shiny Vulpix during Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour?

Vulpix has full shiny odds of 1 in 512. Since the Spotlight Hour lasts for one hour, your best shot at getting your hands on a Shiny Vulpix would be to quickly catch as many of these critters as you can. Since they will have boosted spawns, you will not have to travel long distances to have a substantial number of encounters with Vulpix.