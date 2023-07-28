"This is the best event so far of 2023": Pokemon GO community delighted with Adventure Week 2023

Pokemon GO’s Adventure Week 2023 is up and running. It is going to last from July 27, 2023, 10 am local time to August 2, 2023, 8 pm local time. After having disappointed a lot of the trainers with a major flop event, it looks like Niantic has finally risen to the occasion and provided something worth people’s time and energy.

This time, the Adventure Week event is featuring two new shiny creatures that you can encounter in the wild. Shiny variants of Amaura and Tyrunt are what people seem to be most excited about.

You can see from the reaction of one of the Redditors that people are enjoying Adventure Week 2023.

Is Pokemon GO’S Adventure Week worth playing?

Let us take a look at everything that Adventure Week 2023 is offering to the trainers:

Bonuses:

You will get 2x experience points (XP) for spinning PokeStops

You will get 5x XP for spinning new PokeStops that you have never interacted with

Hatch distances for all eggs will be halved (only for eggs that are incubated during the event).

Features:

Mega Tyranitar Debuts: You will encounter Mega Tyranitar for the first time in Pokemon GO.

You will encounter Mega Tyranitar for the first time in Pokemon GO. Aurora Adventures: You will see colorful auroras in the night sky.

Spawns:

Omanyte (can be shiny)

Kabuto (can be shiny)

Aerodactyl (can be shiny)

Lileep (can be shiny)

Anorith (can be shiny)

Cranidos (can be shiny)

Shieldon (can be shiny)

Tirtouga (can be shiny)

Archen (can be shiny)

Tyrunt (can be shiny)

Amaura (can be shiny)

Shiny variants of Tyrunt and Amaura will be debuting in Pokemon GO through this event.

Like every new shiny release in the game, these two are receiving a lot of attention. With Amaura finding relevance in the current Pokemon GO PvP metagame, trainers will be grinding to get their hands on a Shiny Amaura with a decent PvP appraisal.

Besides wild encounters, you will also be able to get a Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura from 7 km eggs. Given that hatch distances for eggs are halved for this event, you should not have to walk too much to get these in your bag.

The Pokemon GO community has been pleased with the release of this event in the game. They have been actively sharing their experiences on platforms like Reddit. Even though Niantic has let them down in recent events, people haven’t stepped back from giving them credit where it is due.

As stated above, most trainers are excited for the new shiny critters, Amaura and Tyrunt.

Safe to say people are really happy with how Niantic has implemented this event in the game.