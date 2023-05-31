Pokemon Scarlet and Violet contains Prof. Sonia Easter egg, fans ponder what it means

Professor Sonia is a crucial character from the Sword and Shield games. Players have recently discovered an easter egg in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that can be traced back to her. She is the one who helps in the rediscovery of Zacian, Zamazenta, and Eternus, which leads to the "Professor" title being bestowed upon her.

It is always interesting when players find references to old Pokemon games in a newer version, as it makes them quite nostalgic and helps connect the stories of the disconnected titles in small ways.

Japanese players discover Professor Sonia's book in Naranja Academy library in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the Generation IX games released in November 2022. However, only recently did some Japanese players discover a reference to a character from the Sword and Shield matches in the recent title.

While roaming around the library in the Naranja Academy in Scarlet and Violet, players discovered one of her books. When interacted with, the game responds with a couple of lines from the book (translated from Japanese):

“We made for the town of Stow-on-Side, which sits tucked away in the mountain, to study an ancient mural painted upon a wall of rock. But our plans, and the mural itself, were shattered by an attack from a Copperajah.”

It then goes on to further add and conclude:

“Yet behind the mural, what should we find but a pair of Pokemon statues, one bearing a sword and the other a shield! These statues, older than any artifact we’d yet discovered, called into question everything we knew about the legendary hero.”

It has always been speculated by the player base whether or not the Pokemon main series games, starting with Red and Blue going up to the latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are in chronological order, or do they exist independently of one another?

An obvious connection is that creatures from previous generations can be found in later regions, and the concept of National Pokedex exists. Moreover, there have been instances when older characters reappeared in newer games, such as Red and Blue appearing in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Alola's Trial Captain Mina's younger self also briefly appears in Pokemon Let's GO Pikachu and Eeevee.

The recently discovered reference to Sword and Shield speaks about an event from the Generation VIII main series games. Bede had tricked Chairman Rose's Copperajah into destroying the mural they had found in Stow-on-Side. This, in turn, had revealed a hitherto hidden statue of Zacian and Zamazenta.

Since one can technically only reference something from the past, it can be assumed that the events of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet occur after the events of Sword and Shield. The exact connection is yet to be figured out, but it will be interesting to see if the upcoming DLCs of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reveal any information regarding this.

