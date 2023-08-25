Pokemon GO: Shiny Goomy, Shiny Sliggoo, and Shiny Goodra guide

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global is all set to introduce many new shiny Pocket Monsters to its playerbase. The event, which will run from 10 am to 6 pm local time on August 26 and 27, 2023, will be the first time players across the world can encounter Shiny Goomy, Shiny Joltik, Shiny Shellos (both East and West Sea variants), and Shiny Oranguru.

Among these, Shiny Goomy is probably the biggest deal, considering it is the base evolution of the pseudo-Legendary critter from the Kalos region. It is one of the rarest spawns in Pokemon GO, which makes it even more coveted. This guide will tell you how you can get a Shiny Goomy, Shiny Sliggoo, and Shiny Goodra in the game.

How to get Shiny Goomy in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Goomy (Image via Sportskeeda)

Under regular circumstances, Goomy can be found in 10 km Eggs and as rare wild spawns. Even from eggs, the chance of finding a Goomy is extremely low.

During the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global, where its Shiny form is debuting, you can find Goomy in the wild in the Aquamarine Shores' habitat. It will still be one of the rarest spawns in the area, so you might have to spend quite some time roaming around to find a Shiny one.

Goomy will also appear as a one-star raid boss during the GO Fest 2023 Global event. Defeating Goomy in these fights will give you a good chance at landing a Goomy with high IVs, but the chances of it being Shiny remain low as usual.

To increase your odds, you can purchase a ticket to the event, since it promises boosted Shiny spawns along with other benefits. If you are a free-to-play player, you can use incense to increase the number of spawns around you, which will automatically improve the odds of encountering a Shiny Goomy through wild encounters.

How to get Shiny Sliggoo in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Sliggoo (Image via Sportskeeda)

The only way to get Sliggoo in Niantic's mobile game currently is to evolve Goomy. Therefore, to get Shiny Sliggoo, you have to evolve a Shiny Goomy. It takes 25 Candy to evolve Goomy into Sliggoo.

How to get Shiny Goodra in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Goodra (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like Sliggoo, Goodra can only be acquired through evolution. Evolving Sliggoo into Goodra takes more than just 100 Goomy Candy since it is a special evolution process. It either needs to rain in your area when you attempt to evolve the critter, or you must have a Rainy Lure Model in your bag to achieve this evolution.

This follows the mechanic from the main series titles, where Sliggoo can only evolve when it is raining naturally (as compared to a result of moves like Rain Dance) in the overworld.

Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra are some of the rarest critters in Pokemon GO, and having their Shiny forms will be a major bragging point, so it is worth the effort to chase one down.