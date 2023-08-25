Free vs Ticket: Exploring all Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global features

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 has been a major success in Osaka, London, and New York City. The event is all set for its final leg, the global event, where players across the world can participate. It will take place over two days, August 26 and 27, 2023, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time. The event is going to be jam-packed with Pocket Monsters of all kinds, including some rare catches.

You can enjoy what Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global has to offer for free or choose to purchase a ticket for the event. However, considering the ticket costs nearly $15 (or the equivalent regional price), it might be beneficial to take a look at what you are signing up for and if the attached benefits are worth purchasing the ticket.

This article will sum up all the upsides of getting a GO Fest 2023 Global ticket, and you can decide for yourself if you want to purchase it.

All ticket-exclusive features for Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global

Expand Tweet

Ticket holders will get the following exclusive features during the global event:

Special Research with the opportunity to encounter the Mythical Pokemon Diancie on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Extended Diancie-themed Special Research with Diancie Mega Energy, Diancie Candy XL, and exclusive outfits.

Diancie Mega Energy from Carbink raids.

Global Challenge Arena, which will give special.

Extended Special Research focused on Mega Rayquaza to collect Meteorites on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Increased shiny encounter chances.

Special Incense spawns: Unown A, D, I, M, N, O, Hisuian Growlith, Pawniard, Carvanine, Pachirisu.

Up to six special trades per day.

Habitat-themed Collection Challenges to level up your "Elite Collector" medal.

Up to nine Raid Passes for free from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms.

Ticket-holding players get special Global Challenges which give them habitat bonuses if completed in time.

Is the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global ticket worth purchasing?

Expand Tweet

The above-mentioned features make purchasing the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global tickets totally worth it. Ticket-holders will have exclusive access to Diancie and Mega Diancie until it is released for the larger playerbase at a later date.

They will also have a higher chance to encounter rare shiny critters like Shiny Goomy, and Shiny Joltik, as well as both forms of Shiny Shellos during the event. Among these, Shiny Goomy is by far the most precious considering how rare the critter is in the wild.

The nine free Raid Passes per day are also an exciting reward since there are multiple attractive raids available during the event. Mega Rayquaza will be available globally for the first time. Primal Groudon and Kyogre raids will also be active for part of Day 1 of the event.

Other interesting raid options include Cowboy Hat Snorlax, Carbink, Crowned Pikachu, and Goomy.

Lastly, the Incense spawns for the different habitats are exclusive to ticket holders. Considering these spawns are the only way of getting Shiny Unown, getting a ticket becomes a must if you are an avid collector of Shiny critters.

Overall, while the free-to-play benefits of the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Global are attractive on their own, having a ticket takes the experience to a whole other level.