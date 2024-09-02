Pokemon GO All Out preparation guide

Pokemon GO is going big with the GO All Out event, which will begin on September 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and last until September 10, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. With this being the first big event of the newly-debuted Max Out season, there's a lot of ground to cover and exactly one week to enjoy its content to the fullest.

If Pokemon GO players want to up their preparation for the GO All Out event, it's best to know what to expect, and there are quite a few recommendations to keep in mind.

All bonuses during Pokemon GO's GO All Out event

During GO All Out, Pokemon GO players can receive double catch XP (Image via Niantic)

While there are only two bonuses, trainers can benefit from the following bonuses throughout the entirety of the GO All Out event in Pokemon GO:

Double XP for catching Pokemon

Double XP for evolving Pokemon

New Pokemon Debuts in the GO All Out event in Pokemon GO

The Galar region's starter Pokemon are finally arriving in the GO All Out event for Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After years of waiting, the Max Out season is finally bringing more of the Galar region's best and brightest Pocket Monsters to Pokemon GO. Trainers can find several new faces from the Galar region making their debut in the GO All Out event. Keep in mind that Pokemon grouped together are part of the same evolutionary line:

Grookey, Thwackey, and Rillaboom

Scorbunny, Raboot, and Cinderace

Sobble, Drizzile, and Inteleon

Dreepy, Drakloak, and Dragapult

Stonjourner (United Kingdom Only)

Featured wild Pokemon encounters in the GO All Out event in Pokemon GO

Wooloo is one of this event's featured wild Pokemon spawns (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Certain species of Pokemon will be appearing more often in the wild during this event, making the process of finding and catching them easier. The full list of boosted wild spawns can be found below, with the Pokemon capable of appearing in their shiny forms highlighted in bold text:

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Skwovet

Wooloo

Dreepy

It should also be noted that this event will signal the first time that Shiny Skwovet and Shiny Wooloo will arrive in Pokemon GO, so be sure to catch them early!

All Pokemon hatchable from eggs during the GO All Out event in Pokemon GO

Different egg types and incubators as seen in GO key art (Image via Niantic)

While trainers are catching Pokemon in the wild, they'll also be able to hatch eggs of various types to obtain certain Pokemon (and some shinies) throughout the event. They can find all of the hatchable creatures during the GO All Out event in Pokemon GO listed below. Any species that can be hatched in its shiny variant will be highlighted in bold:

5km Eggs

Grookey

Sobble

Scorbunny

And more! (according to Niantic)

7km Eggs

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Farfetch'd

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Yamask

10km Eggs

Dreepy

And more! (according to Niantic)

Research rewards during the GO All Out event in Pokemon GO

A new event means new rewards to collect during this event (Image via Niantic)

Throughout the GO All Out event and up until September 10, trainers will be able to complete Field Research Tasks to obtain more encounters with featured Pokemon, including the following species below. Keep in mind that Pokemon in bold can be caught as shinies:

Grookey

Sobble

Scorbunny

Skwovet

Wooloo

Additionally, trainers can claim a new Special Research Story known as the Max Out Special Research beginning on September 3 at 10:00 am local time and lasting until December 3, 2024, at 9:59 am local time. This research will allow players to pick one of the Galar region's starter Pokemon as their partner and complete tasks to train and encourage its growth.

How to prepare for the GO All Out event

With so much to take in, there are a few things that you'll want to undertake ahead of September 3 to ensure you're ready to go when the GO All Out event begins. While trainers are free to prepare in any way they choose, these recommendations may be worth keeping in mind:

Collect as many Poke Balls as you can.

Stockpile extra incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) to help boost the featured wild spawns.

Stockpile extra standard lure modules to increase featured Pokemon spawns.

Collect blue or purple (super) incubators if at all possible to hatch event eggs as quickly as you can.

Stock up on Pinap Berries in particular, including Silver Pinap Berries, to double the candy gains from catching the newly arrived Pokemon.

Hold onto or stock up on lucky eggs ahead of the event and use them when it begins to increase the XP bonuses even further.

Place some of your Pokemon in gyms before the event begins to accrue PokeCoins. These will come in handy if you need to buy extra supplies from the in-game shop when the event begins.

Trainers are free to prepare for this event in their own way and to the best of their ability, but hopefully, the suggestions above can help you get ahead before September 3 rolls around.

