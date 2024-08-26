How to get more Pokeballs in Pokemon GO 

Pokeballs are one of the most important items for trainers to have a large quantity of in Pokemon GO. Much like in the main series, these capsules are required to catch Pokemon, which is the defining factor of the title's gameplay loop. As such, there may be times when trainers find themselves in need of this item in preparation for an event.

Pokeballs also have a variety of different tiers, starting with the basic Pokeball, the slightly better Great Ball, and the best of the commonly available balls, the Ultra Ball. Here is everything to know about collecting each of these types of Pokeballs in Pokemon GO.

How to get Pokeballs in Pokemon GO

There are many types of Pokeballs in the franchise, but only Pokeballs, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls are regularly available in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The standard Pokeball can be acquired through a variety of means. They can be found from the very first level of one's profile, from spinning Pokestops, opening gifts, completing various research tasks, and enabling and walking with Adventure Sync.

Additionally, if players have a hard time finding Pokestops, or just need Pokeballs in a pinch, they can be purchased from the in-game shop, the cheapest option being 20 Pokeballs in exchange for 100 Pokecoins. Large quantities of these items are also given to players upon leveling up from levels 2 to 11.

How to get Great Balls in Pokemon GO

Great Balls can be acquired through many of the same ways as Pokeballs. However, players must be level 12 or higher to obtain them through means outside of specific research tasks. Similar to the standard Pokeballs, these items can be obtained through Pokestops and gifts.

Great Balls cannot be purchased, but they can be earned at higher tiers of the Adventure Sync weekly reward. By walking 50 kilometers in a given week, players can earn 20 total free Great Balls. These items offer a 1.5x multiplier to any creature's catch rate compared to the standard Pokeball.

How to get Ultra Balls in Pokemon GO

Ultra Balls are the best type of regularly available Pokeball players can get. These items can be found regularly starting at level 20. They can also be found by leveling up, spinning Pokestops, opening gifts, and field researches. Additionally, these items can be purchased from limited-time bundles typically released around the time of an event.

Ultra Balls can also be earned from Adventure Sync, but only five are distributed once a player walks 50 kilometers in a given week, making it not a very good way to farm for the resource. The best way to do so would be to get lucky with spinning Pokestops.

