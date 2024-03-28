Do you need to turn location to 'Always On' for Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is a popular mobile geocaching experience based off of the Pokemon franchise. However, since it is a geocaching game, it requires players to have their location data enabled on their devices in order to play. This can make many potential players wary of whether or not to trust the developers of the title with their valuable location data.

On most mobile devices, players will receive a prompt when they open the app asking them if they want Pokemon GO to track their location all the time, while they use the app, or not to use it at all. While players are required to enable this feature in some capacity to play legitimately, having the feature set to Always On yields its fair share of benefits.

Understanding Pokemon GO's location requirements: Adventure Sync, advertisers, and more

Niantic understands that having location data collection always running may scare off some consumers, so they implemented some incentives to encourage them to do so (Image via Niantic)

While some players may be wary about always allowing Niantic to collect their data, a feature in the game makes this the only viable way to play for those looking to get into the title's hardcore scene. Pokemon GO's Adventure Sync allows Niantic to reward players for the distance they walk while the game is closed, allowing for progress on various trackers within the game without the need to even play it.

The most helpful use for Adventure Sync is for collecting candies from Buddy Pokemon, and hatching eggs in incubators. These parts of Pokemon GO's gameplay are very uninteractive, only requiring the player to walk. As such, letting Niantic constantly track the player's location can help save them some battery power on their mobile device.

While Adventure Sync is an undisputed upside of Pokemon GO, it comes with its fair share of risks. By playing the game like this, you are giving Niantic access to a lot of information. Not only is it recommended that you allow 24/7 location tracking, but you also have to make an account using your email or social media. This gives Niantic a lot of information about each individual consumer.

While the idea of a massive company collecting and selling consumer data is scary, consumers would be hard-pressed to find a tech company not executing similar practices in the modern era (Image via Niantic)

As some may have guessed, Niantic is collecting this information to sell to advertisers for a profit. This is how Pokemon GO and similar titles can survive so long without forced monetization or pay-to-win strategies. This information is sold to advertisers, who know how to advertise to the consumer thanks to Niantic's collection of their email addresses and social media accounts.

While it is unlikely that this standard business practice in the mobile gaming industry will result in any scam calls from shady businesses, consumers may notice an increase in targeted ads on their social media page or their email's Promotions tab. All of this is in exchange for hatching eggs and collecting candies without opening the Pokemon GO application.

Overall, while it is not yet dangerous to allow Niantic and similar developers to constantly collect location data from their players, the idea can understandably make many uncomfortable. At the end of the day, it comes down to the players themselves to decide whether or not they want to let Niantic collect their location data, even when Pokemon GO is closed.