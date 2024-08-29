Niantic allegedly lowers PokeCoin rewards from upcoming Pokemon GO paid monthly ticket

Pokemon GO's Max Out season is heralding the return of monthly tickets according to Niantic, but it appears trainers may not get the same return on investment from purchasing them. After initially sending out an in-game notification that the monthly tickets would provide 25 PokeCoins per day after completing specific Field Research, the notification's total was changed to 20 shortly after.

The Pokemon GO community known as The Silph Road swiftly noticed the change on August 27, 2024. The modification made rounds online to an understandably negative reception. Five PokeCoins per day seemed like a strange thing to remove from a paid seasonal pass, especially because it presumptively doesn't harm Niantic in the slightest financially.

Considering that PokeCoins exist within Pokemon GO for the explicit purpose of being spent on in-game items, and because trainers who are receiving coins this way have already paid for their monthly ticket, why would Niantic reduce the daily PokeCoin rewards by five? It doesn't seem to serve the developer in any significant way and may only serve to draw ire from the player base.

Note: Some aspects of this article are solely based on the writer's opinion.

Pokemon GO's monthly ticket PokeCoin reduction stirs up confusion and criticism

Reception to Pokemon GO's PokeCoin change for monthly tickets has been overwhelmingly negative (Image via r/TheSilphRoad/Reddit)

The latest PokeCoin changes to monthly tickets in Pokemon GO's Max Out season have unsurprisingly ruffled some feathers among fans, particularly those who have long pointed out Niantic's behavior surrounding microtransactions and diminishing returns from said microtransactions.

Collecting 25 PokeCoins every day throughout Pokemon GO Max Out would mean trainers could bank 2,275 coins total, which is certainly a lot. However, reducing the daily received PokeCoins to 20 per day still results in players collecting a grand sum of 1,820 PokeCoins. This number would only be achieved if they were to collect their daily allotment every single day until the Max Out season ended.

Many trainers have decried this decision, as the 455 PokeCoins they will supposedly lose throughout the season would benefit them considerably more than it would Niantic. After all, making more purchases in the in-game shop can incentivize future purchases. If trainers feel as though they're getting their money's worth with the monthly ticket, they're more open to purchasing it now and in future seasons.

Conversely, if trainers feel as though they're not getting adequate returns for their purchases, then why would they offer return business? The lowering of the daily PokeCoin rewards may not mean much for Niantic or for players who are already spending exorbitant amounts of money, but five extra coins per day can be immensely helpful for everyday players.

All things considered, this decision is a head-scratching one by Niantic, though it's far from the only controversy the developer has faced this year. Still, loyal players who have continued to play GO and sink their time/money into the mobile title have a right to feel frustrated. After weathering past controversies and criticisms of this decision seems to add more fuel to the fire of negativity surrounding Niantic.

