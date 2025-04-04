"Bro started New Game+": Pokemon GO players react to Level 50 trainer's account level reset

Pokemon GO players were recently shocked to discover that a trainer who had reached Level 50 got their account reset back to Level 1. This happened to Redditor u/FlexibleFelix, who filed a support ticket for not getting any spawns during a Spotlight Hour despite having used multiple Lures and Incenses.

Despite receiving compensation in the form of two Lures, the player was shocked to discover that their account had been entirely reset back to Level 1. All their progress, including the distance they covered, their Pokedex entries, and their trainer stats, were reverted.

Most Pokemon GO players reacted to this bug with shock, while some made a few jokes.

Redditor u/GregoryFlame wrote:

"Bro started New Game+"

User u/DarkFish2 offered more useful advice, albeit with a bit of sarcasm.

"Ask for support again, it is not like they can remove your levels again."

Some users, like u/DarkTyranitar, suggested that the original poster simply grind back to their previous level.

Players offer advice to the affected trainer (Image via Reddit)

However, the affected trainer pointed out that there was no guarantee that any items obtained during this period would remain with them. Moreover, they couldn't gain levels.

Comment byu/FlexibleFelix from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

u/FlexibleFelix did provide a final update, stating that they had their levels and stats restored, but without any notification from the game's support team. This means they have no idea what caused the glitch or whether it would be safe to play again without losing their progress.

"I finally got my levels and stats back but still no word from support lol what a glitch!"

Have Pokemon GO players faced similar bugs?

Unfortunately, this situation is not new, as many players have lost their accounts through no fault of their own.

At the end of 2024, Redditor u/leandruskis lost his entire account due to a massive hacking attempt on hundreds of PTC (Pokemon Trainer's Club) accounts, which left them unable to log back in via other means.

The player in question could not access their account after losing it, and Niantic even confirmed that they could not help them because they did not know the new Trainer ID or password of that account.

This was after the trainer apparently provided multiple forms of proof that they were the original holder of the account.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

