  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • "Bro started New Game+": Pokemon GO players react to Level 50 trainer's account level reset

"Bro started New Game+": Pokemon GO players react to Level 50 trainer's account level reset

By Akash Sil
Modified Apr 04, 2025 02:36 GMT
Pokemon GO players react to a trainer
Pokemon GO players react to a trainer's progress getting reset to Lvl. 1 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO players were recently shocked to discover that a trainer who had reached Level 50 got their account reset back to Level 1. This happened to Redditor u/FlexibleFelix, who filed a support ticket for not getting any spawns during a Spotlight Hour despite having used multiple Lures and Incenses.

Ad

Despite receiving compensation in the form of two Lures, the player was shocked to discover that their account had been entirely reset back to Level 1. All their progress, including the distance they covered, their Pokedex entries, and their trainer stats, were reverted.

I asked support for compensation. I got my account set to level 1 as a bonus byu/FlexibleFelix inTheSilphRoad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

Most Pokemon GO players reacted to this bug with shock, while some made a few jokes.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Redditor u/GregoryFlame wrote:

"Bro started New Game+"

User u/DarkFish2 offered more useful advice, albeit with a bit of sarcasm.

"Ask for support again, it is not like they can remove your levels again."

Some users, like u/DarkTyranitar, suggested that the original poster simply grind back to their previous level.

Ad
Players offer advice to the affected trainer (Image via Reddit)
Players offer advice to the affected trainer (Image via Reddit)

However, the affected trainer pointed out that there was no guarantee that any items obtained during this period would remain with them. Moreover, they couldn't gain levels.

Ad
Comment byu/FlexibleFelix from discussion inTheSilphRoad
Ad

u/FlexibleFelix did provide a final update, stating that they had their levels and stats restored, but without any notification from the game's support team. This means they have no idea what caused the glitch or whether it would be safe to play again without losing their progress.

"I finally got my levels and stats back but still no word from support lol what a glitch!"
Ad

Also read: 5 possibilities for the Pokemon GO mystery event in April 2025

Have Pokemon GO players faced similar bugs?

Unfortunately, this situation is not new, as many players have lost their accounts through no fault of their own.

At the end of 2024, Redditor u/leandruskis lost his entire account due to a massive hacking attempt on hundreds of PTC (Pokemon Trainer's Club) accounts, which left them unable to log back in via other means.

Ad
My account just stopped existing byu/leandruskis inTheSilphRoad
Ad

The player in question could not access their account after losing it, and Niantic even confirmed that they could not help them because they did not know the new Trainer ID or password of that account.

This was after the trainer apparently provided multiple forms of proof that they were the original holder of the account.

Also read: 5 funniest Pokemon GO bugs of all time

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Ad

Check out our other guides related to the game here:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी