5 funniest Pokemon GO bugs of all time

As a multiplayer live service game with a massive player base, glitches are common in Pokemon GO. This can lead to a frustrating experience for players encountering too many bugs while attempting to play the game.

However, some hilarious glitches are worth remembering, considering several players have even tried to trigger these glitches before they get patched out just for fun.

So, let's immortalize some of the funniest Pokemon GO bugs on the internet.

The funniest Pokemon GO bugs of all time

1) Unofficial Pokemon ninja outfit

Pokemon GO will often come up with cute alternate outfits every now and then, but sometimes, the best outfits are ones they did not come up with. In these cases, the textures of the Pokemon fail to load, leaving them discolored. Or, as we can see in this image from u/Magician_In_Black, it can make them appear like they are wearing a ninja outfit.

Bellsprout can now hide even better in the grass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Further proof that these are among the funniest Pokemon GO bugs is this ninja Bellsprout (image by u/Unlikely-County-1990 on Reddit). Thanks to a glitch in the textures, only part of the face of the Bellsprout encounter remains visible, making it appear as if it were wearing a ninja skin.

2) Pokemon fusion (but not involving Kyurem)

Eevee and Voltorb have fused together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fusion in mainline Pokemon games is limited to Kyurem. However, in Pokemon GO, fusion is a regular occurrence. The models sometimes overlap, leading to hilarious imagery. As we can see in this image from u/Competitive_Kale_855, their Shiny Eevee is fused with a Shadow Voltorb. What makes this one of the funniest Pokemon Go bugs is that the user didn't even have a Shiny Voltorb to begin with.

More Pokemon fusions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For similar examples, take a look at this picture by u/Unlikely-County-1990 on Reddit. On the left, we have Paras and Rattata fusing together, while on the right, Doduo and Geodude have combined. While there are many examples of models overlapping over one another, there is no denying these are hilarious to look at.

3) Lack of facial textures makes Giovanni terrifying to face

Giovanni is scary for a completely different reason (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This one comes from Reddit user u/FlanofMystery, who gives us a scarier-than-usual Giovanni. Having lost his face metaphorically after losing a battle to the player, the Boss of Team Rocket appears on the end screen, with literally no face due to the facial textures of his model not loading.

These Rocket Grunts give a whole new meaning to the phrase "losing face" (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not that the rest of the organization is doing much better (c/o of u/BeachButch on Reddit).

4) Buddy Pokemon grow big after taking a picture

Despite Dynamaxing now occurring in Pokemon GO, this 2016 glitch made giant Pokemon show up much earlier. This was limited to Buddy Pokemon, who could grow up to enormous sizes sometimes as a result of taking a screenshot.

The fact that these giant Pokemon took up so much space on the screen made this one of the funniest Pokemon GO bugs. Some players would even try to trigger this glitch just for fun while it was around.

5) Offmodel Pokemon

Some of the funniest Pokemon GO bugs have come from the fact that the models have not rendered properly when the creatures are about to be displayed. This leads us to this hilarious collection of images, including a Lugia with a long neck and limbs and two Houndooms fused together, making them appear two-headed.

Even the player isn't spared, as we can see that the in-game avatar has somehow become super-sized and now towers over the land.

