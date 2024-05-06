5 common Pokemon GO bugs that still plague players in 2024

Pokemon GO is still one of the most popular mobile games on the market despite its age. With so much time available for the developers to refine the title, one would think that it would offer a smooth and bug-free experience for its playerbase. However, this could not be further from the case. As time goes on, only more bugs seem to come with each new update, while old glitches still remain present.

With Niantic mentioning these issues themselves, one would understandably expect them to eventually go away, but this is sadly not true. Here are five annoying and common bugs in Pokemon GO in 2024.

5 common glitches to look out for in Pokemon GO

1) Amazon Prime codes

One annoying glitch involves Pokemon GO's Prime Gaming gift codes (Image via Niantic)

One of the more annoying issues that many players have been encountering for almost a year now is the glitch involving the redemption of Prime Gaming codes. For those unaware, Niantic offers gifts for Amazon Prime subscribers in the form of special gift codes that can be redeemed for a series of different items.

However, these codes have to be entered through an external web page instead of directly on the app like a majority of other mobile games. This has caused some issues where players often receive error messages when entering these Prime Gaming codes. This issue has not been fixed, but it has been officially recognized by Niantic for well over 200 days, according to their support page.

2) Charged Attacks not working

Pokemon GO's Battle League is filled with issues that have yet to be resolved (Image via Niantic)

The Battle League is prone to issues with a potential cause being the game's shoddy net code causing frequent lag for many trainers. While this mode of the game is completely optional, many players have sworn off the feature entirely because of the issues it has. One glitch that has yet to be resolved is tied to Charged Attacks.

Currently, when players try to engage a Charged Attack while their opponent is using a Fast Attack at that exact moment while the player's creature is also low on health, the Charged Attack will not go through, often resulting in lost matches. While Niantic says they are currently working on this fix, no update has been provided.

3) Can't exchange gifts with full Pokemon storage

Even the simple feature of exchanging randomly generated gifts has its fair share of bugs (Image via Niantic)

From their support page on the matter, updated 75 days ago as of writing, it was reported that Niantic was currently investigating a frequent glitch that could ruin the social experience for many trainers. Currently, gifts cannot be exchanged between players on each other's friends list if the trainer sending the gift has a filled Pokemon storage.

Since many hardcore players often have filled storages due to a lot of the playerbase opting to not spend money on the game, this issue has stopped many players from building friendship levels with long-distance friends. The reason behind this restriction could be that most gifts contain eggs that hatch into more Pokemon, which would then overflow a player's storage.

4) Remote raids freezing

Remote Raids are filled with their fair share of issues, and it is unlikely that Niantic has much incentive to resolve them (Image via Niantic)

Remote raiding has become one of the more controversial subjects in Pokemon GO following the many nerfs as the 2020 pandemic faded in many areas. One of the more recent bugs to be discovered is an issue that occurs when entering one of these Remote Raids that causes the game to freeze.

While Niantic is currently still investigating this glitch, they have provided insight saying that restarting the application should resolve the issue. While this is a minor glitch, it can prove to be a bit of an annoyance when joining a Remote Raid with a strict time limit.

5) Trainer Club profiles not accessing the store

With Niantic pushing harder towards purchases through their new Web Store, some players may find this issue with their store to be very upsetting (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Some players have their Pokemon GO accounts signed in through their Pokemon Trainer's Club account. This is the account used for the official Pokemon website. Many of these players have found issues when accessing Niantic's new Web Store if they try to access it using their Trainer's Club Pokemon GO account log-in information.

Niantic's official support page for this issue says that this Pokemon GO glitch is currently under investigation, but its entry was last updated 88 days ago as of writing. Their only solution for this glitch is to link another login method to your account and use that information to log into the new online shop.