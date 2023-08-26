Pokemon GO player proposes Remote Raid changes because of participants leaving

The cracks in Pokemon GO's consumer relations are showing once again as players express their frustrations with the game's remote raiding system just in time for GO Fest Global. This time, the issue is regarding trainers who enter a Raid Battle and close the app at the last second. Although this should just be a typical annoyance in the mobile game, it has caused some players to lose their Raid Passes.

One player on the Silph Road subreddit, u/PolarSox85, had enough of this problem and took to Reddit to post their thoughts on the matter, pitching the idea of a rework to these passes. As nice as these changes will be, Redditors believe that Niantic is unlikely to interfere with this issue, as it may result in less revenue for the company.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon GO's Remote Raid issues

u/PolarSox85 was annoyed that many players, either nefariously or accidentally, would leave the Pokemon GO raid at the last second, forcing them to consume their pass. Later in their post, they detail a thought that Niantic is allowing this glitch to slide by since it allows them to sell more raid passes.

It may just seem like an unfortunate bug, but the situation gets more suspicious upon some inspection. Mobile games are notorious for their shoddy internet connections and poor servers. Since Pokemon GO is a game with server issues very often, one would think Niantic would plan for this and implement precautions to prevent the loss of valuable resources.

After Niantic increased the prices for their raid passes, a lot of players have become more aware of how they use their free passes, resulting in fewer purchases. Although the bug may entirely be unintentional, Redditors believe that the act of a game taking resources from players and requiring them to buy more ultimately benefits the company.

How does Pokemon GO's raid pass glitch impact GO Fest 2023?

With GO Fest here for some already, the best advice we can give regarding this bug in the game is to raid in small parties with friends. Although this may make it difficult for some players, completing raids with friends will keep nefarious disconnecting to a minimum. Having other players you can coordinate with can also make raids way easier, and just one or two additional people should be enough for most raids.

It would be best to play in urban areas with great signal strength as well. Since most players use their mobile data when playing Pokemon GO, making sure there is ample signal is another great way to keep disconnecting to a minimum. Playing in urban areas also provides you with the most Pokestops, gyms, and wild Pokemon.

Overall, it is incredibly unfortunate that Niantic has yet to fix this apparent issue with Pokemon GO. With GO Fest being a very busy time for the game, trainers should expect this issue to only get worse during the event. If Redditors are to be believed, Niantic may even wait until the end of this event to fix the issue.