What are Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO and how to use them?

Pokemon GO is set to receive a new phenomenon called Adventure Effects. The function lets a Pokemon use its Charged Attack (CA) for a purpose other than battles. Hence, the CA's effect outside the battle won’t be directed to hit opponents and will instead have a distinct implication. For example, it will pause some in-game items' timers. Niantic will also release the Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia.

The Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh will go live at 9:00 AM PST on February 16, 2024, and end at 5:00 PM PST on February 18, 2024. The live event marks the debut of two Legendaries, White-Striped Basculin, Adventure Effects, and much more.

What are Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO

A new feature that offers services (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO are temporary bonuses that let you reap benefits in its overworld. Niantic mentioned that Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia will be the first Pocket Monsters to familiarize fans with the new effect.

You will temporarily conduct new activities in the game by activating the feature. But to make that happen, you'll need a Pokemon with specific attacks associated with the Adventure Effect. Only then can you do something, and most importantly, the effect has no prospect inside the battle.

How to use Adventure Effects in Pokemon GO

Use with Charged Attacks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To use the Adventure Effect, you must get the Pokemon that can activate it. As of writing this article, only Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia can do so; they must also know the Roar of Time and Spacial Rend attacks, respectively.

Note that winning Pokemon GO 5-star raids doesn't guarantee you will get the Legendary with the signature move. So, if you don't get in the first attempt, you must beat it as many times as possible for a chance to get it.

Adventure Effect: Roar of Time

To activate the Adventure Effect using the Origin Forme Dialga, you must spend 5,000 Stardust and 5 Dialga Candy. You can then distort the time of the following items for six minutes straight.

Incense

Daily Adventure Incense

Lucky Eggs

Star Pieces.

You can extend the timer in increments of six minutes using more Dialga Candy and Stardust. The distortion time can be extended up to two hours, but you will need the resources. You can extend it up to 24 hours in total.

Adventure Effect: Spacial Rend

You can activate the Spacial Rend’s Adventure Effect using 5,000 Stardust and 5 Palika Candy. The effect can distort space for 10 minutes, allowing you to encounter wild Pocket Monsters from an increased distance.

The more Stardust and Candy you have, the longer you can extend the timer. You can extend it to two hours using the resources. Moreover, you can add additional time by tapping “Use” for another two hours. Note that the maximum number of hours is 24.

Which Pokemon GO Charged Attacks can be used to activate Adventure Effects?

You can't activate the effect without Charged Moves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you get an Origin Forme Dialga from Pokemon GO 5-star raids, you can use its Charged Attack Roar of Time to enable the Adventure Effect. The Roar of Time is its signature move that deals the following damage inside the battle.

Trainer Battles: 150 power

Gyms and raids: 160 power

Similarly, after you get an Origin Forme Palkia by winning 5-star raids, its Charged Attack Spacial Rend can be used to turn on the Adventure Effect. See the damage it does inside the battle.

Trainer Battles: 95 power

Gyms and raids: 160 power

Note that you cannot teach these Legendary Pokemon their signature attacks using Elite TM at the time of the event. We can expect that future updates will make the changes.

