Is GO Battle Weekend World of Wonders worth participating in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's Rivals Week is giving players the chance to earn some extra rewards with a secondary Battle Weekend event. These types of celebrations are greatly appreciated by the game's competitive community, but newcomers to battling may be a bit more unsure about whether or not it is worth their time.

Since Rivals Week will also feature an event ticket for a price, even hardcore battle fans are wondering if this rendition of Battle Weekend has anything valuable to offer. While the casual playerbase may not find much value in the rewards the event has to offer, it will be very beneficial for the competitive playerbase.

Here is everything to know about Pokemon GO's latest Battle Weekend and everything it has to offer.

All of the benefits of Pokemon GO's Rivals Week Battle Weekend

This Battle Weekend offers an increase to the amount of battles players can complete in one day (Image via Niantic)

The biggest benefit of Pokemon GO's Battle Weekend is the increase in the number of sets players can complete in a day. One set consists of five battles. The normal limit on the number of sets one can play is normally five. During this weekend-long event, the cap has been increased to 20. This means trainers can complete a total of 100 battles daily.

Battle Weekend will also feature a free timed research questline that will reward those who complete it with the Hala-style Sandals cosmetic item. In addition, a 4x multipler has been added to the Stardust players receive from winning battles. This mean's it's the perfect time to grind some Stardust to power up some Pocket Monsters.

There will also be a premium timed research ticket available for $1 USD. It will provide players with research quests that grant better rewards like a Star Piece, 3 Rare Candies, and 3 Rare Candy XLs. These items are important for players who want to max out their battling team's combat potential.

Since this event will be a popular time for battling, newer players should be wary of running across other trainers with more experience. As such, it may be worth the time to study up on the current metagame for the tier of play they want to try.

Wonder of Worlds Battle Weekend serves to satisfy Pokemon GO's hardcore competitive players

This may not be the best event for battling newcomers, but the hardcore playerbase will enjoy the Battle Weekend (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Wonder of Worlds Battle Weekend rewarding players with resources to pump back into the Battle League, Pokemon GO's casual playerbase may not find its offerings to be very valuable. While Stardust is great for powering up Pocket Monsters, those who just play the game to complete the Pokedex may not find it important.

Battle Weekend serves to satisfy the game's hardcore competitive players. All of the rewards trainers can earn outside of the free cosmetic can be used to power up Pocket Monsters. However, with the premium event ticket only giving three of each Rare Candy type, some players may not think it is worth the price.