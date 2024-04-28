7 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in May 2024

May 2024 will offer fresh content and exciting events for Pokemon GO players. Among the highlights is the return of the coveted Mythical Pokemon Diancie. Niantic has already unveiled a lineup of programs for next month, each of which will offer valuable rewards and prizes.

In Rivals Week 2024, one will witness rivalry between several types of Pokemon, including the Fighting-type critters Throh and Swak. But that's nothing compared to the other powerhouses that can be acquired in May.

Note: The list is subjective.

Necrozma, GO Battle League, and 3 other things to look out for in Pokemon GO in May 2024

1) Increased chances of Shiny Zangoose and Shiny Seviper encounters

Shiny Zangoose and Shiny Seviper (Image via TPC)

Fans can encounter Shiny Zangoose and Shiny Seviper with the commencement of Rivals Week 2024. The event will start at 10 am local time on May 4, 2024, and conclude at 8 pm local time on May 9, 2024. These rare variants will enjoy a boosted encounter rate during this occasion.

The shiny forms of Zangoose and Seviper are elusive creatures, and players will be able to obtain them in two different ways. Trainers can encounter them in the wild or by beating 3-star Raid Battles.

To find Shiny variants of Seviper and Zangoose in the wild, they can take the help of Lure Modules and Incense. These Pokemon GO items can boost the spawn rate of the Wild Pokemon.

Additionally, the Weather Boost effect can also increase the wild Pocket Monsters' spawn rate. That said, one should note that the shiny odds of Shiny Zangoose and Shiny Seviper are 1 in 512.

In Zangoose 3-star raids, one needs to use Fighting-type counters like Mega Heracross or Terrakion. Similarly, Ground and Psychic-type counters are super-effective against Seviper, so one should use them to win Seviper 3-star raids.

2) Diancie Global Special Research

Diancie (Image via TPC)

Diance will be available to all players through a special questline from May 1, 2024.

The Special Research story Glitz and Glam must be completed to earn the Rock and Fairy-type Mythical Pokemon encounter. This day will be memorable for fans because they don’t have to spend real money to purchase the task. It is free of cost and has no expiry date; players can finish it whenever they want.

If one has already caught a Diancie during the Pokemon GO Fest 2023, one can only get Diancie Candy from the task. Diancie-themed Field Research will also be available with rewards like Diancie Mega Energy and Carbink encounters.

3) Debut of Necrozma and its shiny form

Necrozma is set to debut in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

The debut of Necrozma and its shiny form will be huge for Pokemon GO fans in May 2024. It is a Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon with access to several Psychic-type moves. The mainline titles Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon were the first to introduce this Legendary. After seven years of waiting, we can finally get the Prism Pokemon.

The global fanbase has to be patient as one can only capture Necrozma after GO Fest 2024 goes live. The local festival event, which will be held in Sendai, Japan, will first introduce the beast. It will only be made available worldwide once all local events are held.

4) Blacephalon & Stakataka debuts

Blacephelon and Stakataka (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blacephalon and Stakataka will be joining the fray in Pokemon GO in May 2024. They will be available in 5-star raids:

Blacephalon (May 23 to June 1): Western Hemisphere

Stakataka (May 23 to June 1): Eastern Hemisphere

This will likely take place with the Ultra Space Wonders event revealed in the Pokemon GO monthly content roadmap.

5) Tapu Fini returns

Glance of Tapu Fini and Shiny Tapu Fini (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tapu Fini will be available once again to encounter in Pokemon GO once its 5-star raids go live. The raid will start at 10 am local time on May 2, 2024, and end at 8 pm local time on May 16, 2024. You will want to counter it with Grass, Electric, and Poison-type attacks since it’s a dual Water and Fairy-type Pokemon. The month of May will be exciting for those who desire to get Tapu Fini because the critter will naturally learn Nature’s Madness upon capture.

What’s interesting about this Tapu Fini raid is that not only will the Legendary learn Nature Madness, but you can also encounter Shiny Tapu Fini. The shiny odds of finding Shiny Tapu Fini in raid battles is 1 in 20 chances. The Raid Hour, which will start on May 8 and May 15 from 6 pm to 7 pm local time, will spotlight Tapu Fini for an hour, further offering opportunities to catch it.

6) Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Sendai, Japan

Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Sendai, Japan (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Fest 2024 in Sendai, Japan, is getting nearer. Players can earn numerous Pokemon encounters and rewards from the event. Bonuses will include Lure Modules that last for two hours and 1.5× Hatch Stardust. However, the main center of attraction will be the debut of the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow.

That’s not it. Klefki, also known as the Key Pokemon, typically found in France, can be encountered during the PGF 2024: Sendai event. Moreover, Shiny Emolga will appear for the first time, and many costumed Pokemon will make their way into the game. Niantic stated that the Pokemon GO five-star raids will feature Kartana, Nihilego, Xurkitree, Guzzlord, and Necrozma.

7) GO Battle League rotations

GO Battle League is upcoming (GBL) (Image via Niantic)

The Pokemon GO Battle League will undergo various rotations in May 2024. The first one is the GO Battle Weekend: World of Wonder, which will increase the maximum number of games a trainer can play in the league. Moreover, one will be able to farm more Stardust thanks to the 4x Stardust wins from rewards.

The Ultra League and Great League Remix is the second update the game will receive on May 4, 2024. There are 20 Pokemon that players cannot use in the latter format, some of which are Registeel, Talonflame, and Azumaril.

Similarly, the Master League battle in Pokemon GO will begin at 1:45 am on May 11, 2024, and end at 1:45 am on May 18, 2024, local time. The Catch Cup: Little Edition and Catch Cup: Great League Edition will be simultaneously introduced. Since only the Pokemon caught during the World of Wonders season can partake in them, you should get ready with your robust catches.

The company will reset the GO Battle League format by the end of May.