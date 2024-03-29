5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO Fest 2024

Niantic is organizing the biggest event of the year, Pokemon GO Fest 2024. This grand event will be hosted in three different cities: the first in Sendai, Japan, the second in Madrid, Spain, and the third in New York City, USA. The Global Fest will go live after the city-wise events are concluded.

Marshadow will make its GO debut during this event. Some of the rare Pokemon from GO Fest 2024, such as the regional variant Klefki, the Key Ring monster, will be available for capture. The event will also introduce new Shiny critters.

The debut of Marshadow, Shiny Jangmo-o, Special Bonuses, and three things to look for in Pokemon GO Fest 2024

1) Marshadow

Marshadow debuts through the GO Fest (Image via TPC)

Marshadow is a dual Fighting and Ghost-type Pokemon that can be snagged in the Pokemon GO Fest 2024 event. It has incredible battle capabilities, and you can use it to win battles against powerful foes in the game. The arrival of this Mythical Pokemon will change the current GO Battle League meta. Thus, it would be great if you could get hold of it.

Marshadow, also known as the Gloomdweller Pokemon, will be available for the first time in Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Sendai. You can earn its encounter by completing the Special Research Story. However, it doesn’t mean that the more quests you accomplish, the more encounters you can receive. Instead, the completion of more breakthroughs rewards you with Marshadow Candies.

2) Shiny Pokemon debuts (Shiny Emolga, Shiny Jangmo-o, and Shiny Crabrawler)

Shiny variants of Emolga, Jangmo-o, and Crabrawler (image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Fest 2024, including the Global event, will debut many Shiny Pokemon like Shiny Emolga, Shiny Jangmo-o, and Shiny Crabrawler. Although there are many more you can encounter, the ones mentioned are the event’s main highlights.

If you participate in the Sendai event, you can get the shiny form of Emolga first. However, ensure you are hunting for it in the Sky Arena habitat. The Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Global will introduce Shiny Jangmo-o, which can compete with many Legendaries once it evolves into Shiny Kommo-o. Shiny Crabrawler, on the other hand, will first appear at the second fest event in Madrid.

The company also plans to return several shiny variants, such as Shiny Tirtouga and Shiny Cottonee. Therefore, ensure you go through the announcements made by the developers to get a clear understanding of what is happening.

3) Arrival of many Costumed Pokemon

Crown Pikachu (Image via Niantic)

Trainers like to compete in style in the GO Battle League and Raid Battles. If you are one of those, you might wonder about all the featured Costumed Pokemon from the Pokemon GO Fest 2024. The event in Sendai will allow you to encounter Eevee wearing a Sun Crown and a Moon Crown. Note that these versions are only exclusive to attendees. As a result, you must visit the venue in person to get them.

Nonetheless, the developers have other presents to surprise GO fans. The Global Fest will feature the return of Pikachu with a Sun Crown and a Moon Crown. The Pokemon GO Fest 2024 attendees can also find Scarf Lapras; lucky ones may even come across its shiny form.

4) Special Bonuses

Event Bonuses (Image via TPC)

Of course, collecting the Pokemon to complete your Pokedex should be your main goal during the Pokemon GO Fest 2024, but you should also reap benefits from Special Bonuses. Each event has four habitats, meaning plenty of Pocket Monsters will spawn in the wild. You can use Lure Modules to attract them to your location, with its effects lasting two hours straight.

One of the best ways to hunt for Shiny Pokemon is to participate in local events. During this period, you can befriend trainers from around the world. Upon doing so, you can use six Special Trade bonuses to obtain regional variants or powerful Pokemon. Additionally, the cost of Stardust will be reduced significantly.

Bonuses like 2X Catch Candy and 1.5X Hatch Candy will further help you collect Pokemon Candy in the game. So, there is no better time than the Pokemon GO Fest 2024 to enjoy and experience what Niantic will offer.

5) GO Fest features

Go Fest 2024 remaining features (Image via TPC)

Hundreds and thousands of trainers are expected to join the Pokemon GO Fest 2024, so you might be curious about what’s more. Starting with the exclusive features, you can complete the habitat-themed Collection Challenge to earn various rewards. There will be different challenges per event; thus, be aware of what to do when they go live.

You can complete Field Research tasks to earn items and Pokemon encounters and take Snapshots of Pokemon to encounter Heat Rotom. By spinning the PokeStops, you can receive research tasks. The more of them you finish, the more rewards you can get.

GO trainers should be on the lookout for these five things at Pokemon GO Fest 2024.