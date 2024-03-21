How to get Cottonee and Whimsicott with Flower Crowns in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

Cottonee and Whimsicott with Flower Crowns were released in Pokemon GO at 10 am local time on March 21, 2024, as part of the Verdant Wonders event during the World of Wonders season in Niantic's mobile game. These costumed versions of Cottonee and Whimsicott are the first such alterations to the Grass- and Fairy-type Unova region Pocket Monsters in Niantic's mobile game.

This article lists all the ways you can get Cottonee and Whimsicott with Flower Crowns in Pokemon GO.

How to get Cottonee with Flower Crown in Pokemon GO

Note: This section has been written with respect to presently available information and will be updated when Cottonee with FLower Crown returns for future events.

Cottonee with Flower Crown can be received in the following ways during the Verdant Wonders event:

Wild encounters: This is the best way to get a Cottonee with IVs, which is ideal for PvP battles.

Increased Incense encounters: This method can be effective for making use of your daily Adventure Incense.

Field Research encounters: Since Field Research encounters have a higher IV floor of 10/10/10, you have a higher chance of landing a hundo or shundo.

Completing Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge

How to get Whimsicott with Flower Crown in Pokemon GO

Whimsicott with Flower Crown can be easily obtained in the game by evolving Cottonee with Flower Crown. It takes 50 Candy and a Sun Stone to achieve this evolution.

You can also ask a friend to trade you over a Whimsicott with Flower Crown if you miss the opportunity to get one for yourself.

Can Cottonee and Whimsicott with Flower Crowns in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Cottonee and Whimsicott with Flower Crowns can both be shiny upon release. Regular Cottnee is white and green, while the shiny version is orange and light yellow. On the other hand, Regular Whimsicott has a light brown body with light yellow and green "cotton" on its head. The shiny form has a dark brown body and teal and white "cotton" on its head.

Each encounter with Cottonee with Flower Crown has a 1-in-512 or 0.001953125% chance of being shiny.

To learn more about the game, check out our other articles:

