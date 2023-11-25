5 most unique Ghost-type shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Evaluating the best shinies from a sizable number of Ghost-type Pocket Monsters for Pokemon GO fans is difficult. Since each critter is distinct in its own way, we can only judge it on the basis of its coloring, design, and appeal. Ghost-type regular versions also boast impressive coloration, but shiny variants sport alternative color schemes and their hunt is satisfying and rewarding.

While some shinies enhance the design’s appeal and shade exponentially, others have little to no impact, like Shedinja variations. From the scariest dolls to spooky Halloween pumpkins, the franchise has drawn inspiration from sources like this to create the most frightening and likable shiny Ghost-type Pokemon.

If we look at the design of the Legendary or Mythical powerhouses, they definitely stand out as special. Collectors most certainly prefer them over others. However, the mobile title offers many Ghost-type creatures that are one of a kind, and this article lists five of them based on their design and coloration.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Shiny Banette and four other Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

1) Shiny Pumpkaboo

Shiny Pumpkaboo (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Imagine Pokemon GO shiny Pumpkaboo being a real-world monster. If it were, it would scare the soul out of many because of its appearance. Undoubtedly, the design of this Ghost-type entity is bone-chilling.

While the upper half of the black body resembles an octopus, the lower half of the violet body resembles a pumpkin. Its face shares many similarities with living and mythical creatures. For example, if you observe its countenance, it looks like a vampire bat.

Fans believe the company might have borrowed the concept from the Jack O' Lantern tradition of Halloween to create shiny Pumpkaboo. This themed monster is a perfect addition to the Pokemon GO Halloween event. Hunters prefer this spooky creature because it comes in four sizes: Small, Average, Large, and Super Size, giving them a ton of options to choose from.

2) Shiny Drifblim

Shiny Drifblim (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

While the standard focuses more on purple, the shiny form of Drifblim emphasizes a golden/yellow shade. It has a teal color “X” mark on the front representing its nose, white cotton-like fur on the head denotes a cloud, and four hanging hands allow it to change direction in the air.

A thin black line separates each color pattern. The lower part is colored teal, the middle section is shaded light brown, and the upper portion is golden and white. Talking about the design of this Ghost-type shiny monster, its body resembles a hot air balloon. The cloud-like white mass on top of its head supports the resemblances. Some fans also think that its big head looks like a lemon.

3) Shiny Spiritomb

Shiny Spiritomb (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

In Pokemon GO, shiny Spiritomb has one of the unique designs. Its physique is scary, and looking at it for the first time makes it appear like a scarecrow. Because its body is similar to that, one can easily spot the identical facial features it shares with it. Fans also relate its design to a light orb since many believe a soul/spirit takes that form in the dark.

Shiny Spiritomb has no extra body parts like hands and legs, but this doesn’t mean that Ghost-types should have spooky features to appear fearsome. It has a sky-blue body, pink mouth, pink eyes, and pink circles. Fans believe that the circles somewhat resemble evil eye wind chime beads.

4) Shiny Chandelure

Shiny Chandelure (Image via Niantic/Sportskeeda)

In Pokemon GO, the design of this Ghost- and Fire-type monster is one-of-a-kind. Even the name itself hints at its resemblance. The company drew inspiration from a chandelier in order to create a shiny Chandelure. Some similarities it has with the decorating object are: Its fist is bobeche, its hand is an arm, its head is a basket, and its point at the end is finial.

From an aesthetic viewpoint, this form is more natural as it holds a yellow flame in its bobeche. On top of that, the color beautifully contrasts with its design. This uniqueness attracts shiny collectors and brings a lot of excitement when pursuing hunting.

5) Shiny Banette

Shiny Banette (Image via Niantic/Sportskeeda)

Unlike other designs of Ghost-type shiny Pocket monsters in Pokemon GO, shiny Banette’s design is most ghostly. It has the body features and facial expression to scare off those who fear ghosts. Its pink-colored eyes are horrifyingly cold. Maybe because of the disownment it faced in the past, it has a vacant look.

Pokemon GO Shiny Banette has golden teeth that resemble a zip, and it has a zip-slider on the left side of its mouth. Its hands are hanging downward from the elbow. It has three triangular-shaped spikes that look like horns, and it has zigzagging ribbons on the back of its head. The blue body coloring fits these body features and increases the overall aesthetic pleasure of this Ghost-type Pokemon.