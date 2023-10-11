Pokemon GO Shiny Pumpkaboo, Shiny Gourgeist guide

Pokemon GO has got its community excited about the upcoming Harvest Festival event, which will be held from October 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time till October 17, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time. Trainers all over the world will be celebrating the changing of seasons with this exciting event. The Harvest Festival not only brings a sense of autumnal joy but also offers an excellent opportunity to hunt for Shiny Pumpkaboo and Shiny Gourgeist.

In this guide, we'll explore the event details and the methods to increase your chances of encountering these elusive Shinies.

How to get Shiny Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist in Pokemon GO?

Pumpkaboo in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Harvest Festival event in Pokemon GO promises to be a fantastic celebration of the fall season. During this event, you can expect to frequently encounter Grass-type Pokemon in the game.

Additionally, the Harvest Festival event comes with increased odds of encountering Shiny Pokemon. Shiny forms of Pokemon are known for their rarity and distinctive appearance, making them highly sought after by collectors and trainers alike. This event provides the perfect opportunity to add Shiny Pumpkaboo to your collection.

You need 200 candies to evolve the Shiny Pumpkaboo into a Shiny Gourgeist. Another way to execute this creature’s evolution is to trade it with a friend; this is a cheap alternative as it will cost you no candy.

How to increase Shiny Pumpkaboo encounter chances in Pokemon GO?

Gourgeist in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The event offers a fantastic opportunity to make the most of Mossy Lure Modules. When you activate a Mossy Lure Module during the event, it will last for an extended duration of two hours. This extended duration allows you to attract more wild Pokemon, increasing your chances of encountering Shiny Pumpkaboo.

Mossy Lure Modules are known for their ability to draw Grass-type Pokemon. In this case, they have a higher chance of attracting Pumpkaboo, one of the Pokemon players are eager to encounter. Deploy Mossy Lure Modules at PokeStops to create a hotspot for these adorable ghostly pumpkins.

Catching Pumpkaboo during the event will also earn you additional Pumpkaboo Candy. This is not only helpful for leveling up your Pumpkaboo but can be instrumental in your quest to evolve it into a Gourgeist. This is the key to obtaining a Shiny Gourgeist for your roster.

As you gear up for the Harvest Festival event in Pokemon GO, be sure to take full advantage of the event's unique features and boosted Shiny encounter rates. The combination of Mossy Lure Modules and additional Pumpkaboo Candy will greatly enhance your chances of finding Shiny Pumpkaboo and Shiny Gourgeist.