Pokemon GO October 9-15 (2023): Harvest Festival, Timburr Community Day, City Safari Barcelona, and more

The second week of October 2023 will see Pokemon GO trainers enjoy a lot of content in the popular AR title. From a brand-new Gen IX Pocket Monster debut to a city-specific safari event, there is plenty of stuff to dive into. Players will also get to participate in October 2023's Community Day event, slated to take place at the very end of this week.

So, what does this week hold for Pokemon GO trainers?

Harvest Festival, Timburr Community Day, City Safari Barcelona, and more await Pokemon GO trainers this week

Harvest Festival

The Harvest Festival event will run from October 12, 2023, at 10 am local time to October 17, 2023, at 8 pm local time. The occasion will mark the debut of Smoliv, Doliv, and Arboliva in-game. It will also feature other Grass-type Pocket Monsters in the wild.

To learn more, check out our Harvest Festival guide.

City Safari Barcelona

After taking place in Seoul, this week's City Safari will be held in Barcelona, Spain, on October 13, 2023, from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time and on October 14, from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time. An explorer hat-wearing Eevee and a Gogoat (shiny available) debut will take place during this occasion.

Timburr Community Day

The Timburr Community Day will be held on October 15, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The Muscular Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild during this event. The occasion also brings featured attacks, bonus raid battles, and more.

To learn more, check out our Timburr Community Day guide.

Spotlight & Raid Hours

This week's Spotlight Hour will take place on October 10, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. It will feature Shroomish in the wild with an increased spawn rate, along with a 2x Evolve XP bonus for trainers to enjoy.

This week's Raid Hour will take place on October 11, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Guzzlord will appear more frequently in 5-star raids worldwide for that hour.

GO Battle League

The following leagues will be active in the GO Battle League this week:

October 6 to October 13

Great League

Ultra League

Master League

October 13 to October 20

Great League

Sunshine Cup: Great League Edition

5-star and Mega Raid bosses

The following 5-star and Mega Raid bosses will be available in Pokemon GO this week:

5-star Raids

Guzzlord (shiny encounter will be available) [October 6 to October 20]

Mega Raids

Mega Gengar (shiny encounter will be available) [October 6 to October 20]

Check out what other events will take place this month in our October 2023 Pokemon GO content roadmap.