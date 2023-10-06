Pokemon GO Harvest Festival: Schedule, Smoliv debuts, wild encounters, event bonuses, and more

Niantic recently released details regarding the Pokemon GO Harvest Festival, with the upcoming event starting in the middle of next week. Grass-type Pokemon will be in focus, and trainers seeing the debut of a new Generation IX Pocket Monster. October 2023 is filled with a lot of exciting events, and Niantic is slowly revealing the necessary details about it.

Harvest Festival will run from Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This will provide trainers ample time to enjoy everything that will be on offer with the upcoming event. It will be followed by Halloween 2023 Part 1.

Pokemon GO Harvest Festival Smoliv debuts

Harvest Festival will see the debut of Smoliv in Niantic's popular AR title. It is a dual-type Pocket Monster that first appeared in Generation IX in Paldea with a Grass and Normal-type combination.

Its evolutions will also be available in Harvest Festival. Trainers will be able to evolve Smoliv into Doliv with 25 Smoliv Candy. They can then further evolve Doliv into Arboliva with the help of 100 more Smoliv Candy.

Pokemon GO Harvest Festival wild encounters

The following wild encounters spawn more frequently during the Harvest Festival event:

Bellsprout [shiny encounter will be available]

Exeggcute [shiny encounter will be available]

Sunkern [shiny encounter will be available]

Wurmple [shiny encounter will be available]

Combee [shiny encounter will be available]

Sewaddle

Cottonee [shiny encounter will be available]

Petilil [shiny encounter will be available]

Red Flower Flabebe [Europe, the Middle East, and Africa]

Blue Flower Flabebe [Asia-Pacific]

Yellow Flower Flabebe [the Americas]

Pumpkaboo [shiny encounter will be available]

Bounsweet

Smoliv

Pokemon GO Harvest Festival event bonuses

The event bonuses are as follows:

Mossy Lure Modules activated during the event will last for two hours.

Mossy Lure Modules have a higher chance of attracting Pumpkaboo.

Trainers will receive additional Pumpkaboo Candy for catching Pumpkaboo during the event.

Pokemon GO Harvest Festival Field Research task encounters

Trainers will get to complete event-themed Field Research tasks that will be available during the event. The Field Research task encounters will be as follows:

Plant Cloak [shiny encounter will be available]

Sand Cloak Burmy [shiny encounter will be available]

Trash Cloak Burmy [shiny encounter will be available]

Pumpkaboo [shiny encounter will be available]

Smoliv

Pokemon GO Harvest Festival Collection Challenge and PokeStop Showcases

An event-themed Collection Challenge will be active during the event. The rewards will include XP, Stardust, and Mossy Lure Modules.

PokeStop Showcases during the Harvest Festival event will feature Smoliv, Pumpkaboo, or Gourgeist.

Players will also get to take part in the ticketed Timed Research Ticket of Treats during the event.