Psychic Spectacular 2023 is finally here. Pokemon GO trainers around the world are eagerly waiting to try out everything that is on offer. Apart from an overwhelming number of Psychic-type Pocket Monsters being available through wild spawns, egg hatches, and raids, trainers can also enjoy event-exclusive Collection Challenges.

Psychic Spectacular is slated to run from Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10 am local time to Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time. During the occasion, players will get increased XP from successfully catching Pocket Monsters with Curveball Throws.

How to complete Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenges: All tasks and rewards

The following Collection Challenges are active with the Psychic Spectacular 2023 event in Pokemon GO:

Marvelous Minds Challenge - Medicham

Catch Meditite [Available as wild spawn]

Catch Medicham (Evolve Meditite with 50 Meditite Candy)

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP, 100x Medicham Mega Energy

Marvelous Minds Challenge - Gardevoir

Catch Ralts [Available as wild spawn]

Catch Kirlia (Evolve Ralts with 25 Ralts Candy)

Catch Gardevoir (Evolve Kirlia with 100 Ralts Candy)

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP, 100x Gardevoir Mega Energy

Marvelous Minds Challenge - Slowbro

Catch Slowpoke [Available as wild spawn, Field Research encounter]

Catch Slowbro (Evolve Slowpoke with 50 Slowpoke Candy)

Catch Galarian Slowpoke

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP, 100x Slowbro Mega Energy

Marvelous Minds Challenge - Alakazam

Catch Abra [Available as wild spawn]

Catch Kadabra (Evolve Abra with 25 Abra Candy) [Available as Field Research encounter]

Catch Alakazam (Evolve Kadabra with 100 Abra Candy)

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 1000 XP, 100x Alakazam Mega Energy

Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular 2023 more details

Expand Tweet

The wild spawns that will appear more frequently during the Psychic Spectacular 2023 are as follows:

Abra [shiny encounter will be available]

Slowpoke [shiny encounter will be available]

Drowzee [shiny encounter will be available]

Exeggcute [shiny encounter will be available]

Girafarig [shiny encounter will be available]

Ralts [shiny encounter will be available]

Meditie [shiny encounter will be available]

Spoink [shiny encounter will be available]

Gothita

Solosis [shiny encounter will be available]

Elgyem [shiny encounter will be available]

Galarian Ponyta [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Galarian Slowpoke [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Bronzor [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Raid bosses for the event include Unown in One-Star Raids, Alolan Raichu and Galarian Mr. Mime in Three-Star Raids, and Genesect with Burn Drive in Five-Star Raids. To learn more about the event and its other offerings, check our Psychic Spectacular 2023 guide.