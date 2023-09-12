Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular 2023 revealed: Wild spawns, 7km egg hatches, Collection Challenges, and more

With the first week of September 2023 over in Pokemon GO, Niantic recently revealed the details surrounding the upcoming Psychic Spectacular event. As can be gleaned from the name, the occasion will revolve around Psychic-type wild spawns and egg hatches. Apart from that, players will also get to complete event-exclusive Collection Challenges and encounter powerful Raid bosses.

The Psychic Spectacular event begins on Wednesday, September 20, at 10 am local time and will continue until Sunday, September 24, at 8 pm local time. Solosis will make its shiny debut with the event, allowing lucky trainers to get their hands on Shiny Solosis, Shiny Duosion, and Shiny Reuniclus.

Here's what the upcoming event has in store for trainers (courtesy of Leek Duck).

Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular all wild spawns

The wild spawns that will enjoy an increased spawn rate during Psychic Spectacular are as follows:

Abra [shiny encounter will be available]

Slowpoke [shiny encounter will be available]

Drowzee [shiny encounter will be available]

Exeggcute [shiny encounter will be available]

Girafarig [shiny encounter will be available]

Ralts [shiny encounter will be available]

Meditie [shiny encounter will be available]

Spoink [shiny encounter will be available]

Gothita

Solosis [shiny encounter will be available]

Elgyem [shiny encounter will be available]

Galarian Ponyta [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Galarian Slowpoke [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Bronzor [shiny encounter will be available] (lucky encounter)

Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular event bonuses

The event bonus Psychic Spectacular brings is as follows:

Increased XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Curveball Throws

Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular 7km egg hatches

The 7km egg hatches for Psychic Spectacular are as follows:

Smoochum [shiny encounter will be available]

Wynaut [shiny encounter will be available]

Chingling

Solosis [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Raid bosses

The active Raid bosses across all tiers during Psychic Spectacular are as follows:

One-Star Raids

Unown P

Unown S

Unown I

Espurr [shiny encounter will be available]

Three-Star Raids

Alolan Raichu [shiny encounter will be available]

Galarian Mr. Mime [shiny encounter will be available]

Hisuian Braviary [shiny encounter will be available]

Five-Star Raids

Genesect with a Burn Drive [shiny encounter will be available] (September 16 to September 23)

Raikou [shiny encounter will be available], Entei [shiny encounter will be available], Suicune [shiny encounter will be available] - September 23 to October 6

Mega Raids

Mega Gardevoir [shiny encounter will be available]

Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Collection Challenges

Trainers will be able to get their hands on in-game resources by completing event-themed Collection Challenges during Psychic Spectacular.

Pokemon GO Psychic Spectacular Field Research and Timed Research

Event-themed Field Research tasks and event-exclusive Timed Research questlines will be available during Psychic Spectacular for trainers to complete. Both will be free of cost.

Check out the September 2023 content roadmap to find out what lies ahead this month.