Pokemon GO September 18-24 (2023): Psychic Spectacular, Grubbin Community Day, Girafarig Spotlight Hour, and more

The beginning of a new week means fresh content for Pokemon GO trainers, and the third week of September 2023 is no different. Psychic Spectacular is due to kick off in a few days, with an exciting debut and other pocket monsters. Trainers will also get to enjoy the month's Community Day event later this week, with Grubbin being featured for the occasion.

So, what does this week look like for Pokemon GO trainers?

Psychic Spectacular, Grubbin Community Day, Girafarig Spotlight Hour, and more await trainers this week in Pokemon GO

Psychic Spectacular

The Psychic Spectacular event is slated to begin on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10 am local time and continue until Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Psychic-type pocket monsters will appear more frequently in wild spawns, egg hatches, raid bosses, and more.

Shiny Solosis will make its debut at the event. Check out our Psychic Spectacular guide to learn more.

Grubbin Community Day

Grubbin Community Day will be conducted on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The Larva Pokemon will appear more frequently as wild encounters during the stipulated time. Lucky players may also come across Shiny Grubbin.

Players will also get to enjoy Community Day-specific event bonuses, Special Research, featured attacks, and more. Check out our Grubbin Community Day guide to learn more.

Spotlight and Raid Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour will focus on Girafarig appearing with an increased spawn rate in the wild. It is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Players will be able to enjoy a 2x Catch XP event bonus.

This week's Raid Hour will feature Genesect with Burn Drive in 5-star Raids on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 6 pm local time to 7 pm local time. Check out our Genesect with Burn Drive solo raid guide to have an easier time taking down the beast.

GO Battle League

Pokemon GO trainers will get to experience the following leagues in GO Battle League this week:

September 15 to September 22

Master League

Psychic Cup: Great League Edition

September 22 to September 29

Great Leauge

Psychic Cup: Great League Edition

5-star and Mega Raid bosses

The following 5-star and Mega Raid bosses will be available in Pokemon GO this week for trainers to battle:

5-star Raids

Genesect with Burn Drive (shiny encounter will be available) [September 16 to September 23]

Suicune (shiny encounter will be available), Raikou (shiny encounter will be available), and Entei (shiny encounter will be available) [September 23 to October 6]

Mega Raids

Mega Gardevoir (shiny encounter will be available) [September 16 to October 6]

Trainers can also participate in season-exclusive Adventures Abound Special Research and Master Ball Timed Investigation to get their hands on lucrative rewards.