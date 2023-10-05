Pokemon GO Ticket of Treats Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

With another Thursday rolling in, a new Ticket of Treats Timed Research has come online in Pokemon GO. As trainers already know, the Ticket of Treats paid ticket provides access to four exclusive Timed Research questlines. Each is set to come online one by one on Thursdays in October 2023. A variety of event bonuses and in-game rewards are up on offer with it.

The Ticket of Treats event is scheduled to take place from Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 12 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time. The $5 ticket will be available from the in-game shop until October 29, 2023, at 11:59 pm.

How to complete Pokemon GO Ticket of Treats Timed Research Part 1: All tasks and rewards

Part 1 runs from Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time. The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Ticket of Treats: Part 1 - Step 1 of 1

Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokemon - 1000x Stardust

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 6x Revive

Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon - 1500x Stardust

Catch 30 Pokemon - 2x Fast TM

Take 10 snapshots of wild Pokemon - 2000x Stardust

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 10x Hyper Potion

Take 15 snapshots of wild Pokemon - 2500x Stardust

Rewards: 3x Premium Battle Passes, 3x Charged TMs, 3000 XP

How to complete Pokemon GO Ticket of Treats Timed Research Part 2: All tasks and rewards

Part 2 runs from Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time.

How to complete Pokemon GO Ticket of Treats Timed Research Part 3: All tasks and rewards

Part 3 runs from Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time.

How to complete Pokemon GO Ticket of Treats Timed Research Part 4: All tasks and rewards

Part 4 runs from Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time.

Trainers need to keep in mind that all the tasks have to be completed and rewards collected by October 31, 2023, at 11:59 pm local time. You can learn more about the event by reading our Ticket of Treats guide.

Those wondering what else lies in store this month can check out our Pokemon GO October 2023 content roadmap.