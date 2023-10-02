Pokemon GO Ticket of Treats ticket: Timed Research, schedule, bonuses, and more

Pokemon GO trainers can now purchase the Ticket of Treats, providing them with "spook-tacular Timed Research opportunities throughout the month." Four questlines will come online, one each Thursday, and you will have till the end of the month to complete the tasks and claim the rewards.

This includes "premium items and event-themed encounters" in collaboration with other in-game events.

Read on to find out all the available details for Tickets of Treats announced by the developer.

Pokemon GO Ticket of Treats event dates

The Ticket of Treats event will run from Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 12 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm local time.

Expand Tweet

Players can pick up the Ticket of Treats ticket for US$5 (or its equivalent in local currency) from the in-game shop from Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 12 am local time to October 29, 2023, at 11.59 pm. They are advised to pick it up earlier to enjoy all the bonuses and have enough time to finish the four ticket-exclusive Timed Research questlines.

Tasks and rewards need to be completed and claimed respectively by October 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Ticket of Treats event bonuses

The event bonuses for Ticket of Treats available every day as soon as the ticket is purchased are as follows:

1.5× additional XP awarded for your first catch of the day

1.5× additional Stardust for your first catch of the day

Pokemon GO Ticket of Treats rewards

As mentioned above, the Ticket of Treats ticket provides access to four Timed Research questlines that can be completed for lucrative in-game rewards.

Ticket of Treats Part 1

It will be available from Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm local time. This revolves around Guzzlord appearing in 5-star raids.

Rewards include 3x Premium Battle Passes and more.

Ticket of Treats Part 2

It will be available from Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm local time. This revolves around the Harvest Festival.

Rewards include 1x Mossy Lure, Large Size and Super Size Pumpkaboo encounters, and more.

Ticket of Treats Part 3

It will be available from Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm local time. This revolves around Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1.

Rewards include 2x Incubators, Phantump encounters, and more.

Ticket of Treats Part 4

It will be available from Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10 am local time to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11.59 pm local time. This revolves around Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2.

Rewards include 3x Silver Pinap Berries, 2x Super Incubators, 2x Rare Candies, Misdreavus encounters, Phantump encounters, and more.

For those who are wondering whether it is worth purchasing, we have jotted down our thoughts in a Ticket of Treats analysis.

Expand Tweet

To learn more about all the events that are scheduled for this month, check out our Pokemon GO October 2023 content roadmap.