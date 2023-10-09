10 best dual-type combinations in Pokemon, ranked

The Pokemon series possesses 18 different elemental types that every known Pocket Monster is categorized under. However, some creatures take on the characteristics of two different types and are therefore regarded as "dual-type" species. These creatures take on the weaknesses, resistances, and super effective damage outputs of both types.

Throughout the Pokemon series, some dual-type combinations excel due to their ability to resist many forms of damage while being able to counter a wide swath of opponents. These tend to be the best type combos throughout the franchise, at least from Generations VI-IX since the Fairy-type was introduced.

This article will list the best dual-type combinations in the series and rank them based on their offensive and defensive potential.

Ranking the ten most effective dual-type combinations in the Pokemon series

10) Steel/Water

Empoleon is currently the only Water/Steel-type species in the series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weaknesses: Fighting, Ground, Electric

Resistances: Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Water, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy

Immunities: Poison

Steel-type combinations take up multiple spots in this list, partially due to the fact that they are incredibly sturdy and share an immunity to Poison. The Steel/Water-type combo is exclusive to the Pokemon Empoleon, but it sports a ton of utility.

In addition to having a long list of resistances, Steel/Water-types have the token Poison immunity that Steel-types are known for and the ability to take down many different enemy types while only being weak to three total elements.

9) Steel/Ghost

Aegislash is one of a few different Steel/Ghost-type species (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weaknesses: Ground, Ghost, Fire, Dark

Resistances: Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy

Immunities: Normal, Fighting, Poison

Fortunately for Pokemon trainers, there is more than one Steel/Ghost-type species available within the series. Although this type combination does have an unfortunate total of four weaknesses, it makes up for this by sporting several resistances and a whopping three immunities.

One of the best aspects of Steel/Ghost-types is their ability to resist many of the most popular elemental types, including Steel, Dragon, and Fairy-types outright. The immunity to Fighting-types is also a huge plus since those moves counter mono-Steel-types outright.

8) Steel/Dragon

Dialga is arguably the most well-known Steel/Dragon-type Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Weaknesses: Fighting, Ground

Resistances: Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Water, Grass, Electric, Psychic

Immunities: Poison

Although Dragon-types are among the best Pokemon in the franchise, they have some pretty glaring weaknesses when it comes to Ice and Fairy-type foes. Toss in a second Steel-typing, and these weaknesses result in ordinary damage instead. This makes opponents like Dialga and Hisuian Goodra tough opponents to beat.

Moreover, Steel/Dragon-types only possess two total weaknesses, making them fairly difficult to counter without any game knowledge.

7) Steel/Flying

Creatures like Corviknight are stellar Steel/Flying-types to use (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weaknesses: Fire, Electric

Resistances: Normal, Flying, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy

Immunities: Poison, Ground

With two weaknesses, an abundance of resistances, and immunity to both Poison- and Ground-type attacks, what's not to like about Steel/Flying-type Pokemon? Creatures like Skarmory and Corviknight can take down many different opponents while resisting some of the most popular elemental types in the series.

Moreover, having complete immunity to Ground-type attacks is huge given their popularity. Moves like Earthquake are a thing of the past when it comes to Steel/Flying-types.

6) Steel/Fairy

Zacian is a testament to the power of Steel/Fairy-type species (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weakness: Ground, Fire

Resistances: Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dark, Fairy

Immunities: Poison, Dragon

Steel/Fairy-type Pokemon didn't exist before the debut of Generation VI, but they've made their mark ever since. In addition to taking no damage from Poison-types that normally give Fairy-types trouble, having complete immunity to Dragon-type attacks is a huge plus.

Creatures sporting this type combination are one of the best Dragon-busting options available in the series, and only having two exploitable weaknesses makes this combo a force to be reckoned with.

5) Normal/Ghost

Hisuian Zorua/Zoroark are the only known Normal/Ghost species at the moment (Image via Game Freak)

Weaknesses: Dark

Resistances: Poison, Bug

Immunities: Normal, Fighting, Ghost

Currently, the only two known Pokemon that are Normal/Ghost-type are the Hisuian variants of Zorua and Zoroark. Although this limits the scope of the type combination's effectiveness, it's hard not to appreciate it regardless. The real standouts of this type combination are an immunity to Ghost-type attacks and only a single elemental weakness.

Normal/Ghost-types benefit from removing the only known Normal-type weakness while also minimizing Ghost-type weak spots as well. Hopefully, more Normal/Ghost-types arrive in the wake of Hisuian Zorua/Zoroark in due time.

4) Ghost/Dark

Ghost/Dark-type picks like Sableye can be a pain to beat (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weaknesses: Fairy

Resistances: Poison

Immunities: Normal, Fighting, Psychic

Ghost-types' Achilles Heel is Dark and Ghost-type attacks, but combining these two types heavily levels the playing field where damage is involved. Ghost/Dark-types take standard damage from nearly every element in the Pocket Monsters series, and they also have the upside of being immune to three different damage types.

The only real downside to this particular type combo is that it only has one resistance, but having only one exploitable weakness is a massive plus.

3) Bug/Steel

Bug/Steel-types only have one exploitable weakness (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weaknesses: Fire

Resistance: Normal, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Fairy

Immunities: Poison

One of the biggest drawbacks of Bug-type species is their myriad weaknesses, but tossing in a Steel-typing fixes almost all of them outright. This leaves Bug/Steel-type creatures like Scizor, Forretress, or Genesect with only one weakness, as well as solid resistances to several popular elements like Steel, Ice, and Fairy.

With one weakness, a Poison immunity, and a plethora of resistances, trainers will have a hard time taking down Bug/Steel-types without a Fire-type counter at the ready.

2) Poison/Dark

A Poison/Dark-type like Skuntank only has one exploitable weakness (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weaknesses: Ground

Resistances: Poison, Ghost, Grass, Dark

Immunities: Psychic

Although this particular element combo doesn't have the most resistances out there, having a single weakness and the ability to completely nullify Psychic-type attacks is a benefit that not many type combinations can claim. Plus, having seven species that are Poison/Dark-type is a solid upside too.

The only real downside to this particular type combo is that it takes standard damage from most sources, but when Poison/Dark-types only take super effective damage from one type, it's certainly an advantage that shouldn't be overlooked.

1) Water/Ground

Swampert is the most recognizable face of Water/Ground-types (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weaknesses: Grass

Resistances: Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire

Immunities: Electric

It's no secret that Grass-type Pocket Monsters aren't overtly popular in battles, which is exactly why Water/Ground-type species are so incredibly effective. They sport the ability to counter a wide swath of opponents, have a great selection of moves with devastating potential like Earthquake and Hydro Pump, and their one weakness isn't often utilized.

Moreover, having immunity to Electric-type attacks is a huge benefit, and a resistance to the likes of Fire and Steel-type moves can't be overstated. Without having a Grass-type counter pick ready, opposing trainers tend to have a tough time bringing down some of the best Water/Ground-type species in the series.