Best tips and tricks to complete Pokedex in Pokemon GO

Completing all Pokedex entries is a challenging objective for every Pokemon GO player. For some, it is like a dream job, and we all know what it takes to make the dream a reality. A very small percentage of players worldwide can make that happen. However, one can still get close to achieving Pokedex completion with valuable tips and tricks.

Various strategies and approaches exist to add Pocket Monsters to players' collections. Here, we’ll discuss the best ways to use in-game items, including Stardust and Poke Balls, how and when to access Research Task, and more to fill out the Pokemon GO Pokedex.

How to complete all Pokedex entries in Pokemon GO

Use items effectively (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players should use their resources carefully when it comes to adding Pocket Monsters to the Pokedex. From wild encounters, Raids, Eggs, and Research Task encounters to GO Battle rewards, there are numerous ways of catching critters.

Each creature has its own spawn rate in the wild, while its shiny counterpart has a lower spawn rate. When players want to find the missing critter, they must have the necessary items to catch it. If you are running low on Poke Balls, make sure to spin PokeStops regularly to collect this resource.

Additionally, not every Poke Ball can bag the critter you are seeking. Those with minuscule catch rates, such as the Galarian forms of Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres, might need more powerful Balls, such as the Ultra or the Master Ball.

Moreover, if players don’t have the Daily Adventure Incense, the trio will never appear in their Map View. Additionally, Berries play a crucial role in boosting their catch rates. Excellent Throws are also a skill players chasing success in the game should master.

Additionally, Pokemon GO developers introduce some monsters through Eggs. The first thing players should do is collect different kinds of Eggs that are categorized based on the distance they must be walked with before they hatch. Some 10 km ones include Goomy and Jangmo-o, while Galarian Farfetch'd and Galarian Slowpoke may be found in 7 km eggs.

After obtaining the Eggs, players should also have Incubators to hatch them. This shows that everything in the game revolves around the effective use of in-game resources.

Win Raids and PvP battles to complete Pokedex in Pokemon GO

Wins Raids and Battles (Image via Niantic)

One of the best ways to collect Pocket Monsters is to win Pokemon GO Raids and GO Battle League. For the uninitiated, one should have potent critters in the first place to defeat the monster they are seeking from Raids. Also, note that GO Battle League reward encounters don’t reveal what players will find after winning a few matches.

The best raid counters are necessary to win Raid Battles. Pokemon with good movesets are crucial to beat opponents in the GO Battle League for reward encounters.

Complete Research Tasks to add Pokemon to Pokedex in Pokemon GO

Complete all tasks (Image via Niantic)

There are various Research Tasks—Field, Special, and Timed—in Pokemon GO. They offer reward items such as Stardust, Berries, and, in some cases, even Pokemon encounters.

To access the Field Research, players should spin PokeStops. However, there is a limit to how many tasks players can get in the day by doing so. While some Timed and Special Research quests cost real money, others are free and depend on the event they are part of.

Usually, Field Research features critters that are readily available in the wild spawns, Eggs, and low-tier Raids. Timed and Special questlines reward powerful beasts like the Mythical Pokemon Diance, which debuted during the GO Fest 2023 event in Osaka.

Trade to register Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO Pokedex

Trade with friends (Image via Niantic)

In-game friends in Pokemon GO can help players index the missing creatures in the Pokedex through trades. Trainers can add up to 400 friends to their ID. The best way to go about finding the desired creature is by adding friends from different parts of the world since many creatures like Kangaskhan are region-locked. So, players should find trading mates from that part of the world.

While it may not be easy to befriend players, one can find Trainers Code through social media platforms such as Discord groups, Reddit forums, and more. However, the main challenge to overcome would be to increase friendship level. Good Friends will need more Stardust to trade compared to the Best Friends. And to become the latter, they would have to play together for at least 90 days.

