Pokemon GO 2023 Level Challenges Timed Research tasks have arrived in-game with the beginning of the Adamant Time event. The occasion marks the celebration of Kanto Pokemon, with plenty of pocket monsters from that generation being in the spotlight. There are also event bonuses, Ditto disguise refresh, and various Timed Research tasks for players to complete.

Starting on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10 am local time, Adamant Time will last until Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This provides ample time for trainers to jump into the game and enjoy everything that is on offer.

Pokemon GO 2023 Level Challenges Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The available tasks and rewards for 2023 Level 30 Challenge Timed Research are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

2023 Level 30 Challenge Timed Research - Step 1 of 3

Reach Level 10 - 1000x Stardust

Rewards: 10x Razz Berry, 10x Nanab Berry, 10x Pinap Berry

2023 Level 30 Challenge Timed Research - Step 2 of 3

Reach Level 20 - 2000x Stardust

Rewards: 1x Incense

2023 Level 30 Challenge Timed Research - Step 3 of 3

Reach Level 30 - 3000x Stardust

Rewards: 1x Premium Battle Pass

The available tasks and rewards for 2023 Level 40 Challenge Timed Research are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

2023 Level 40 Challenge Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Reach Level 40 - 4000x Stardust

Rewards: 5x Premium Battle Pass, 50x Ultra Ball

These Timed Research tasks will encourage trainers to try to level up their Pokemon GO profiles quickly. These tasks need to be completed and the rewards for them redeemed before 11.59 pm local time on December 31, 2023. After that, any progress made will be in vain.

Players can also complete the Adamant Time Friendship Challenge Special Research to earn 20,000 XP, which will help them level up faster. Other than that, they can also get other in-game resources like Ultra Ball and Stardust.

December 2023 marks the beginning of the Season of Timeless Travels, with space and time marking a significant theme. Hisuian Samurott has already made its debut, and more are expected to follow. Leaks also hint at Gen IX critters like Annihilape arriving next year. The GO Tour Sinnoh has also been announced, with an in-person event in Los Angeles, to be followed later by a global celebration.

