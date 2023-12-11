Pokemon GO Adamant Time Friend Challenge Timed Research questline is now online and will be available throughout the event for trainers to make good use of. The tasks revolve around making and adding friends and will provide in-game resources to those who complete them.

Pokemon GO Adamant Time takes place from Monday, December 11, 2023, at 10 am local time to Friday, December 15, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Other than an extended focus on the Kalos Pokemon roaming in the wild, players have plenty of research tasks to complete, including the Friendship Challenge.

Pokemon GO Adamant Time Friendship Challenge Timed Research tasks and rewards in December 2023

The available tasks and rewards for Friendship Challenge Timed Research in December 2023 are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Friendship Challenge Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Make a new friend - 5000 XP

Make two new friends - 5000 XP

Make three new friends - 5000 XP

Rewards: 25x Ultra Ball, 2500x Stardust, 5000 XP

These tasks need to be completed, and the rewards must be redeemed before December 31, 2023.

Pokemon GO Adamant Time Field Research tasks and reward in December 2023

The available event-themed Field Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Catch 3 Pokemon - Bulbasaur [shiny encounter available], Charmander [shiny encounter available], or Squirtle [shiny encounter available]

- Bulbasaur [shiny encounter available], Charmander [shiny encounter available], or Squirtle [shiny encounter available] Catch 5 Pokemon - Abra [shiny encounter available], Machops [shiny encounter available], Geodude [shiny encounter available], or Gastly [shiny encounter available]

- Abra [shiny encounter available], Machops [shiny encounter available], Geodude [shiny encounter available], or Gastly [shiny encounter available] Catch 10 Pokemon - Vulpix [shiny encounter available], Ponyta [shiny encounter available], Krabby [shiny encounter available], or Voltorb [shiny encounter available]

- Vulpix [shiny encounter available], Ponyta [shiny encounter available], Krabby [shiny encounter available], or Voltorb [shiny encounter available] Walk 2 km - Vulpix [shiny encounter available] or Ponyta [shiny encounter available]

- Vulpix [shiny encounter available] or Ponyta [shiny encounter available] Trade a Pokemon - Krabby [shiny encounter available] or Voltorb [shiny encounter available]

Other details of Pokemon GO Adamant Time

Numerous Kalos Pokemon are being featured in the wild during the Adamant Time event for trainers to come across and catch. Furthermore, they will have an increased probability of encountering their shiny variants. The occasion also increases the upper limit of Lucky Pokemon that can be received from trades to 25 from its current limit of 15.

During Adamant Time, players can come across Ditto as the following possible disguises: Oddish, Koffing, Rhyhorn, and Goldeen. The PokeStop Showcases during the event will feature Krabby, Vulpix, Ponyta, Voltorb, and Ditto.

