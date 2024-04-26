7 best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO Dual Destiny

The best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO will help you score valuable elo during the Dual Destiny season. The recurring format will last from 1 pm PT on February 25 until 1 pm PT on March 4, 2025. Here, you can use creatures as long as they are above 2,500 CP and there is no upper-limit. Another restriction this cup places is that Legendary Pokemon are banned.
This article highlights some of the best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO Dual Destiny.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO Season 21
1) Shadow Magnezone, Dragonite, and Goodra
What makes this one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO Season 21 is that it has excellent coverage and bulk. With Electric-, Dragon-, Steel-, Fighting-, and Water-type across the three creatures there is nothing that the team cannot hit for super-effective damage. The members also cover for each other's weaknesses really well.
This team dominates Gyarados, Rhyperior, Baxcalibur, Garchomp, Golisopod, Skeledirge, and Machamp. Mamoswine is the only creature that beats all the members of this lineup.
Also read: Pokemon GO Mega Master League replaced hours before return, PvP players express disappointment
2) Togekiss, Golisopod, and Haxorus
With these three members, this team has excellent coverage and bulk, allowing it to perform consistently. You must take care not to switch-lock yourself into unfavorable matchups, though. As long as you manage shields efficiently, this is one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO.
This party has strong matchups against Annihilape, Garchomp, Feraligatr, Snorlax, Hisuian Avalugg, Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Hippowdon, Excadrill, Swampert, and Chesnaught. Threats it struggles to overcome include Roserade, Florges, Gyarados, Metagross, Primarina, and Tyranitar.
Also read: Pokemon GO PvPers left disappointed with Niantic after Road to Unova Timed Research nerf
3) Dragonite, Snorlax, and Metagross
Dragonite, Snorlax, and Metagross form a squad that is so impenetrable that it has to be declared one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO Season 21. It is highly consistent and has excellent coverage and bulk.
Goodra, Baxcalibur, Dragapult, Annihilape, Skeledirge, Swampert, and Machamp suffer heavy losses against this team. On the other hand, Gyarados, Feraligatr, and Florges have strong matchups — although none of them beat the entire team.
Also read: All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Unova and how to get them
4) Florges, Snorlax, and Excadrill
This is one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup as it offers excellent coverage, bulk, as well as safe matchups against the prevalent meta. Considering it ticks all the necessary boxes, this party is known to be extremely consistent in terms of damage output and being able to overcome difficult scenarios.
This lineup's best matchups are against Florges, Skeledirge, Hisuian Avalugg, Metagross, Hippowdon, Swampert, and Chesnaught. Potential threats you should look out for when using this team are Ursaluna, Rhyperior, Braviary, Snorlax, Gyarados, Garchomp, Golisopod, and Magnezone.
Also read: Black Kyurem vs White Kyurem: Which is the better form in Pokemon GO?
5) Primarina, Ursaluna, and Hippowdon
Although slightly alignment-dependent, this lineup's bulk and consistent movesets make it one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO. If you manage to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna, you must try out this party.
This team has strong matchups against Florges, Garchomp, Skeledirge, Metagross, Rhyperior, Golisopod, Haxorus, Excadrill, and Magnezone. Some of the threats you should be wary of are Hisuian Avalugg, Swampert, Chesnaught, Tangrowth, Gogoat, and Tsareena.
6) Gholdengo, Annihilape, and Florges
What this team lacks in safe matchups, it makes up for in terms of bulk and coverage. Like the first party on this list, this one has a lot going for it, but you might need to manage energy and shields efficiently for it to perform as one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO.
This lineup's best matches are against Dragonite, Garchomp, Feraligatr, Hisuian Avalugg, Ursaluna, Metagross, Mamoswine, Hippowdon, Haxorus, Swampert, and Chesnaught. In terms of weaknesses, Skeledirge, Golisopod, Armarouge, Chandalure, Gengar, and Hisuian Typhlosion threaten it.
Also read: Pokemon Day 2025 leaks
7) Gyarados, Snorlax, and Rhyperior
This team of Gyarados, Snorlax, and Rhyperior sees balanced matchups in terms of type coverage, bulk, and consistency. Even if you run into lost leads, you can recover from such situations.
Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova shiny odds
This team is really strong against Florges, Feraligatr, Snorlax, Skeledirge, Metagross, Golisopod, Hippowdon, Haxorus, Excadrill, Magnezone, and Swampert. Only Dragonite has winning matchups against all three members of this lineup, which makes it one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨