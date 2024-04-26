7 best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO Dual Destiny

The best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO will help you score valuable elo during the Dual Destiny season. The recurring format will last from 1 pm PT on February 25 until 1 pm PT on March 4, 2025. Here, you can use creatures as long as they are above 2,500 CP and there is no upper-limit. Another restriction this cup places is that Legendary Pokemon are banned.

This article highlights some of the best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO Dual Destiny.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO Season 21

1) Shadow Magnezone, Dragonite, and Goodra

Shadow Magnezone, Dragonite, and Goodra (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Magnezone Lead Volt Switch Mirror Shot and Wild Charge Dragonite Switch Dragon Breath Dragon Claw and Superpower Goodra Closer Dragon Breath Aqua Tail and Thunder Punch*

What makes this one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO Season 21 is that it has excellent coverage and bulk. With Electric-, Dragon-, Steel-, Fighting-, and Water-type across the three creatures there is nothing that the team cannot hit for super-effective damage. The members also cover for each other's weaknesses really well.

This team dominates Gyarados, Rhyperior, Baxcalibur, Garchomp, Golisopod, Skeledirge, and Machamp. Mamoswine is the only creature that beats all the members of this lineup.

2) Togekiss, Golisopod, and Haxorus

Togekiss, Golisopod, and Haxorus (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Togekiss Lead Charm Ancient Power and Flamethrower Golisopod Switch Shadow Claw X-Scissor and Liquidation Haxorus Closer Counter Breaking Swipe* and Night Slash

With these three members, this team has excellent coverage and bulk, allowing it to perform consistently. You must take care not to switch-lock yourself into unfavorable matchups, though. As long as you manage shields efficiently, this is one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO.

This party has strong matchups against Annihilape, Garchomp, Feraligatr, Snorlax, Hisuian Avalugg, Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Hippowdon, Excadrill, Swampert, and Chesnaught. Threats it struggles to overcome include Roserade, Florges, Gyarados, Metagross, Primarina, and Tyranitar.

3) Dragonite, Snorlax, and Metagross

Dragonite, Snorlax, and Metagross (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Dragonite Lead Dragon Breath Dragon Claw and Superpower Snorlax Switch Lick Body Slam and Outrage Metagross Closer Bullet Punch Meteor Mash* and Earthquake

Dragonite, Snorlax, and Metagross form a squad that is so impenetrable that it has to be declared one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO Season 21. It is highly consistent and has excellent coverage and bulk.

Goodra, Baxcalibur, Dragapult, Annihilape, Skeledirge, Swampert, and Machamp suffer heavy losses against this team. On the other hand, Gyarados, Feraligatr, and Florges have strong matchups — although none of them beat the entire team.

4) Florges, Snorlax, and Excadrill

Florges, Snorlax, and Excadrill (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Florges Lead Fairy Wind Disarming Voice and Moonblast Snorlax Switch Lick Body Slam and Superpower Excadrill Closer Mud Shot Rock Slide and Drill Run

This is one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup as it offers excellent coverage, bulk, as well as safe matchups against the prevalent meta. Considering it ticks all the necessary boxes, this party is known to be extremely consistent in terms of damage output and being able to overcome difficult scenarios.

This lineup's best matchups are against Florges, Skeledirge, Hisuian Avalugg, Metagross, Hippowdon, Swampert, and Chesnaught. Potential threats you should look out for when using this team are Ursaluna, Rhyperior, Braviary, Snorlax, Gyarados, Garchomp, Golisopod, and Magnezone.

5) Primarina, Ursaluna, and Hippowdon

Primarina, Ursaluna, and Hippowdon (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Primarina Lead Charm Disarming Voice and Hydro Cannon Ursaluna Switch Tackle Ice Punch and High Horsepower Hippowdon Closer Sand Attack Weather Ball (Rock) and Earth Power

Although slightly alignment-dependent, this lineup's bulk and consistent movesets make it one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO. If you manage to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna, you must try out this party.

This team has strong matchups against Florges, Garchomp, Skeledirge, Metagross, Rhyperior, Golisopod, Haxorus, Excadrill, and Magnezone. Some of the threats you should be wary of are Hisuian Avalugg, Swampert, Chesnaught, Tangrowth, Gogoat, and Tsareena.

6) Gholdengo, Annihilape, and Florges

Gholdengo, Annihilape, and Florges (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Gholdengo Lead Astonish Shadow Ball and Focus Blast Annihilape Switch Counter Night Slash and Shadow Ball Florges Closer Fairy Wind Disarming Voice and Moonblast

What this team lacks in safe matchups, it makes up for in terms of bulk and coverage. Like the first party on this list, this one has a lot going for it, but you might need to manage energy and shields efficiently for it to perform as one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup in Pokemon GO.

This lineup's best matches are against Dragonite, Garchomp, Feraligatr, Hisuian Avalugg, Ursaluna, Metagross, Mamoswine, Hippowdon, Haxorus, Swampert, and Chesnaught. In terms of weaknesses, Skeledirge, Golisopod, Armarouge, Chandalure, Gengar, and Hisuian Typhlosion threaten it.

7) Gyarados, Snorlax, and Rhyperior

Gyarados, Snorlax, and Rhyperior (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Gyarados Lead Dragon Breath Aqua Tail* and Crunch Snorlax Switch Lick Body Slam and Outrage Rhyperior Closer Mud Slap Breaking Swipe and Rock Wrecker

This team of Gyarados, Snorlax, and Rhyperior sees balanced matchups in terms of type coverage, bulk, and consistency. Even if you run into lost leads, you can recover from such situations.

This team is really strong against Florges, Feraligatr, Snorlax, Skeledirge, Metagross, Golisopod, Hippowdon, Haxorus, Excadrill, Magnezone, and Swampert. Only Dragonite has winning matchups against all three members of this lineup, which makes it one of the best teams for Master Premier Cup.

