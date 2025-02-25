Pokemon Day 2025 leaks: Pokemon GO next season, TCG Pocket A2a expansion, new Overwatch-like spinoff, and more

New Pokemon Day 2025 leaks have emerged, shared by popular content creator Light (@Light_88_) on X. The event, scheduled to be broadcast on February 27, 2025, will reportedly showcase details about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, GO, Masters, TCG Pocket, anime, Legends Z-A, and a new game called Clash.

This article will explore all the Pokemon Day 2025 leaks, according to the recent X post.

Pokemon Day 2025 leaks hint at an exciting year for fans

To start off, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will reportedly see the rerun of 7-star Normal Tera-type Eevee raids immediately after the Presents event ends. The leaks also suggest that a distribution of Liko's Terapagos will take place in the upcoming days. Subsequently, Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon are projected to be released via distribution in April 2025.

Pokemon GO's next season will be called Training Paths and focus on the release of Kubfu and Urshifu, according to the leak. The period is also expected to see the debut of Raikou, Entei, and Suicune — the Legendary Beasts — in Max Battles.

When it comes to Pokemon Masters, the Pokemon Day 2025 leaks highlighted:

"Sada with Roaring Moon and Turo with Iron Valiant are to join the roster in March 2025."

Furthermore, the Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a expansion will reportedly be called Draconic Legacy and focus on Dragon-types. It is rumored to be released on February 28, 2025, and features Ex cards for Dragonite, Garchomp, Rayquaza, and Giratina.

The next season of Pokemon Horizons will also be announced during Pokemon Presents, according to the leaks. The events will reportedly pick off right after the present storyline. A film starring Ash and Pikachu is also supposedly on the cards.

One of the biggest revelations of the Pokemon Day 2025 leaks is the brand-new game called Pokemon Clash. It has been said to be a 6v6 title with multiple modes with an Overwatch/Marvel Rivals-esque gameplay style. The three modes to be shown reportedly involve one capture-the-flag-style format, another that involves claiming and holding onto a crown, and a format focused on eliminating the opponent.

As per expectations, Legends Z-A will be the star of the show, as per Pokemon Day 2025 leaks. Fans will see the gameplay trailer, with Dexio and Sina to rumoredly appear as the professors. Snivy, Scorbunny, and Piplup are claimed to be the starters. Of the creatures that will receive Mega Evolutions, Gogoat and Vanilluxe could be the candidates.

Pokemon Legends Z-A's gameplay will apparently be centered around Sycamore's lab, with much of Luminose City under construction. The map has been described as featuring cave-like structures with diverse kinds of environments. The Pokemon Day 2025 leaks claim that the title will be released on June 27, 2025.

Note that everything mentioned in this article is based on leaked information. Take it with a pinch of salt as you count down to Pokemon Presents 2025.

