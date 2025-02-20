A Pokemon Presents has been confirmed for February 2025, commemorating Pokemon Day 2025. This year's event is anticipated to reveal significant news regarding upcoming projects. It will likely include updates about Pokemon Legends Z-A and announcements regarding existing games like Pokemon GO and Pokemon Unite.

So when will the next Pokemon Presents take place? Let's find out.

Pokemon Presents 2025 start time and date

The Pokemon Day 2025 Pokemon Presents will take place on Thursday, February 27, from 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM UTC. The countdown timer will help you track when the event goes live in your region.

Pokemon Presents 2025 livestream: Where to watch

The official Pokemon YouTube Channel (link) hosts livestream of Pokemon Presents events. Other official social media channels will also stream the same.

Pokemon Presents 2025: What can we expect

Potential announcements at the upcoming Pokemon Presents may include:

Pokemon Legends Z-A - While the game is set to come out in 2025, we only have the one announcement trailer shared in Pokemon Presents 2024 to go by. Fans are expecting to learn about the game's release date, starter Pokemon combination, new mega evolutions, premise, and mechanics. Check out the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks to learn more about what the community is discussing currently.

- While the game is set to come out in 2025, we only have the one announcement trailer shared in Pokemon Presents 2024 to go by. Fans are expecting to learn about the game's release date, starter Pokemon combination, new mega evolutions, premise, and mechanics. Check out the latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks to learn more about what the community is discussing currently. Generation 10 - Another big piece of news the community is expecting to hear is about the next generation of Pokemon games. Last year's massive leaks did provide us with possible glimpses of what is going on behind the scenes. But an actual official announcement is still missing.

- Another big piece of news the community is expecting to hear is about the next generation of Pokemon games. Last year's massive leaks did provide us with possible glimpses of what is going on behind the scenes. But an actual official announcement is still missing. Pokemon GO, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon TCG Pocket, and other live-service games - Announcements regarding major updates and changes.

Apart from these, we are expecting to hear about new projects (maybe about the Year of Eevee) during the Pokemon Presents.

