What to expect from the rumored Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a expansion

The upcoming expansion for Pokemon TCG Pocket, rumored to be called A2a, is speculated to be released on February 28, 2025. This timing is notable, as it lands just a day after Pokemon Day, which commemorates the 29th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green's launch in Japan.

While there is no official confirmation yet, trusted sources, including well-known leaker @CentroLeaks (on X), have hinted that this set may arrive soon.

Note: Parts of this article are based on leaks and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

What to look forward to from the next Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion

Looking at previous expansion patterns, we can anticipate what A2a might bring to the game. The name suggests it will serve as a smaller addition to the Space-Time Smackdown set, much like how Mythical Island extended Genetic Apex.

The launch of Genetic Apex introduced a massive collection of 226 cards, excluding the Star and Crown variants. Later, Mythical Island brought 68 additional cards, adding more excitement to the first wave of expansions. Space-Time Smackdown followed with 155 cards, and if history repeats itself, A2a is likely to enhance that collection similarly.

These expansions are not just for collectors; many of the additions in Mythical Island were competitively stronger than their predecessors from Genetic Apex. Pokemon like Tauros, Golem, and Rapidash proved to be more viable in matches, suggesting A2a could introduce similarly impactful Pokemon.

Mythical Island previously introduced five Pokemon ex and three Supporter Trainer cards, so it's reasonable to assume A2a will follow suit when it releases on February 28, 2025.

Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a expansion expectations: Possible cards

Giratina as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Giratina ex: If leaks are accurate, Giratina may be the face of this expansion as both Dialga and Palkia were in the A2 expansion. The Renegade Pokemon remains the only member of the Creation Trio without an ex variant. In Space-Time Smackdown, its regular card was not particularly strong, so an ex upgrade could shift the competitive landscape. Giratina ex might be the first Dragon-type ex card, but given the precedent set by Dialga ex and Palkia ex being Steel and Water types respectively, Giratina may follow suit as a Darkness-type card.

2) Starter Pokemon ex Completion: Space-Time Smackdown introduced only Infernape ex, leaving Torterra and Empoleon without their ex versions. Since all three starters are popular among fans, the remaining two will likely receive their ex variants in A2a.

3) Legendary and Mythical Pokemon ex Variants: Mythical Island gave Mew a significant upgrade over its previous card, and a similar pattern could emerge for Sinnoh legendaries and mythicals in A2a. Pokemon such as Heatran, Regigigas, and Shaymin could receive ex variants. Shaymin, in particular, could receive an ex variant in its Sky Forme, allowing it to adopt a more offensive role compared to its current support-oriented playstyle.

4) Arceus: While Arceus remains a possibility, balancing concerns make it unlikely. Including it in the game could require significant nerfs, which might detract from its legendary deity status. The new expansion might have a regular Arceus card or a reward card (much like mew's for collecting all Genetic Apex cards) but receiving an ex variant seems quite unlikely.

5) Other potential ex variants: Many fan-favorite Sinnoh Pokemon have yet to receive ex versions. Competitive players would happily welcome upgrades for Pokemon such as Lucario, Luxray, Gliscor, Gastrodon, or Togekiss, making the meta more diverse and exciting.

Possible supporters cards

Supporter cards are crucial for keeping the game balanced and engaging. Potential additions in A2a from the Sinnoh region include:

Barry

Professor Rowan

Looker

Riley

Additional Gym Leaders (Since Genetic Apex introduced all Kanto Gym Leaders and Space-Time Smackdown only featured Volkner, more Sinnoh Gym Leaders may appear.)

Pokemon TCG Pocket A2a expansion expectations: Could the Hisui Region be included?

Giratina and Volo as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The game Pokemon Legends: Arceus introduced players to the Hisui region, a reimagined ancient version of Sinnoh. Since Space-Time Smackdown is based on Sinnoh, some have speculated that A2a might incorporate Hisuian Pokemon.

However, the structured nature of mini expansions makes this unlikely. Including an entirely new region on top of the fresh reprints of older cards and additional ex variants would be difficult within the scope of a minor expansion.

Can Garchomp get an ex variant?

It seems unlikely. Genetic Apex did not introduce an ex version of Dragonite, suggesting that pseudo-legendary Pokemon like Garchomp may not receive one either.

With February 28 approaching, anticipation continues to build. If the leaks are true, A2a could deliver an exciting array of competitive upgrades, extending the legacy of Space-Time Smackdown while keeping Pokemon TCG Pocket fresh and engaging.

