Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Weavile ex and Darkrai ex deck guide

The A2 expansion, Space-Time Smackdown, has introduced exciting new cards to Pokemon TCG Pocket, with Sinnoh Legendaries, like Palkia ex, making a grand entrance. While Water-type Pokemon gain powerful reinforcements, Fire-type fans also have a reason to celebrate with Infernape ex, the only fully evolved Sinnoh starter to receive an ex variant.

However, for Dark-type enthusiasts, the real highlight is Weavile ex and Darkrai ex. This deck finally gives Dark Pokemon the tools they need to compete at the highest level.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to build and use the best Weavile ex and Darkrai ex deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Weavile ex and Darkrai ex deck: Cards you need

To optimize the power of this deck, you’ll need the following cards:

Cards Quantity Sneasel 2 Weavile ex 2 Darkrai ex 2 Spiritomb 2 Poke Ball 2 Prefessor's Research 2 Pokemon Communication 1 Dawn 1 Rocky Helmet 2 Leaf 2 Cyrus 2

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Weavile ex and Darkrai ex deck: Strategy and gameplay

All Darkrai ex variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dark decks have been lacking a strong presence in the Pokemon TCG Pocket meta - until now. Weavile ex fills that gap with its impressive 140 HP, and an aggressive attack called Scratching Nails.

For just 1 Dark Energy, it deals 30 damage, but if the target is already damaged, the attack power jumps to 70. This makes it a formidable offensive option when combined with the right strategy.

The key to maximizing Weavile ex’s damage potential is pairing it with Darkrai ex, the second Dark Pokemon ex introduced in Space-Time Smackdown. Its Nightmare Aura ability deals 20 damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon whenever you attach a Dark Energy to it.

This ability ensures that Weavile ex can consistently activate its Scratching Nails bonus damage.

All Weavile ex variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Optimal strategy

Evolve Sneasel into Weavile ex. Attach a Dark Energy to Darkrai ex. Use Dawn to move the Energy from Darkrai ex to Weavile ex. Trigger Darkrai ex’s Nightmare Aura to deal 20 damage. Attack with Scratching Nails for a total of 90 damage per turn (20 from Nightmare Aura + 70 from Scratching Nails).

This setup delivers a massive 90-damage attack by turn 2, which is enough to knock out most Basic Pokemon instantly, giving you a significant early-game advantage.

Spiritomb as a backup, with its Swirling Disaster attack applies spread damage, ensuring that opponents’ Pokemon remain weakened. This guarantees that Weavile ex will always hit for its maximum potential damage unless the opponent heals.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Weavile ex and Darkrai ex: Deck control and disruption

Best supporting cards to this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This deck doesn’t just focus on raw damage - it also includes multiple disruption tools. Cards like Cyrus and Sabrina serve as gusting effects, allowing you to manipulate your opponent’s board state. These cards help:

Drag vulnerable Pokemon into the Active Spot for an easy KO.

Disrupt setup-heavy decks by forcing out their key support Pokemon.

Finish off retreating Pokemon that survived an earlier attack.

With its high-speed aggression, energy-efficient attacks, and synergy between Weavile ex and Darkrai ex, this deck has the potential to push Dark Pokemon into top-tier play.

Whether you’re looking to dominate casual matches or climb the competitive ladder, this deck offers a powerful and consistent way to outplay your opponents.

