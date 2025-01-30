How to access older packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The Pokemon TCG Pocket community is buzzing with excitement as the latest A2 expansion, Space-Time Smackdown, has finally arrived. This highly anticipated set brings with it a breathtaking collection of cards featuring Legendary Pokemon Dialga and Palkia from the Sinnoh region.

However, with the introduction of this expansion, some players have noticed that the Genetic Apex pack is no longer visible on the main screen. This has caused some confusion, causing many to wonder whether the first-ever pack in the game has been removed.

Fortunately, Genetic Apex is still in the game — it just requires a few extra steps to access.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

How to access older Pokemon TCG Pocket packs

Gaining access to older packs is simple (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you’re looking to open Genetic Apex or any other older expansion pack, follow these steps:

Trending

From the home screen, tap on the section where you normally open booster packs. You will enter a screen where you can choose which pack to open. Don’t select a pack yet. Look at the bottom right of the screen and find the button labeled “Select other booster packs.” Tap this button and a list of all past pack expansions in the game will appear. From here, simply select Genetic Apex or any other older pack you wish to open.

This method allows players to continue collecting cards from previous sets, even if they’re no longer featured on the main pack selection screen.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket's A2 packs revealed, titled Space-Time Smackdown

Can you transfer Pack Points to newer Pokemon TCG Pocket sets?

You can keep track of your Pack Points from the main screen (Image via The Pokemon Company)

No, Pack Points cannot be transferred between different pack expansions.

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, Pack Points serve as a form of currency that allows players to craft specific non-promotional cards, including ultra-rare ones like Crown Rarity Pokemon. Players earn Pack Points passively by opening booster packs, receiving five points per non-promotional pack opened. This is regardless of whether the pack was obtained through Stamina, Hourglasses, or Poke Gold.

However, Pack Points are exclusive to the set they were earned from. This means that if you earn Pack Points from Genetic Apex, you can only use them to craft cards from that specific set. If you want to acquire cards from Space-Time Smackdown, you will need to earn Pack Points by opening booster packs from that expansion.

Also read: How to Trade in Pokemon TCG Pocket: Rules and currency requirements

With Space-Time Smackdown taking center stage, it’s understandable that older expansions like Genetic Apex are no longer prominently displayed. However, players can still pull older packs by using the “Select Other Booster Pack” option. While Pack Points remain tied to their respective sets, opening older packs can still be beneficial for completing collections or crafting specific cards.

Whether you’re chasing after classic favorites or diving into the latest expansion, knowing how to navigate the pack selection menu will ensure you never miss out on any cards you want to collect.

Also read: Is Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket the worst feature added?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨