5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis is the latest expansion added to the game, having been released on May 29, 2025. With only 103 cards, it is one of the smaller expansions to be added so far. However, there are still rare cards to collect, including several new Shiny cards as well. These include Shiny cards from the original Mythical Island expansion, which have been added as part of this set.

Ad

In this article, we will look at the rarest cards from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis set, which will be heavily sought by most players. These include cards with full art, immersive cards that have special animation, and special holographic variants.

Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion

1) Two-star super rare & special art rares

Two-star Extradimensional Crisis variants (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Two-star rares are cards that exchange the standard format of a Pokemon TCG Pocket card and instead utilize the whole card to display a full art variant. The Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion includes the following two-star rares:

Ad

Trending

Buzzwole ex

Tapu Koko ex

Lycanroc ex

Guzzlord ex

Alolan Dugtrio ex

Gladion

Looker

Lusamine

Additionally, these Pokemon ex got special art variants depicting them in different poses and locations:

Tapu Koko ex

Lycanroc ex

Guzzlord ex

Alolan Dugtrio ex

Also read: Best Pokemon Tools in Pokemon TCG Pocket, ranked

2) Three-star immersive rare – Buzzwole ex

Buzzwole ex Immersive Rare variant in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

In this game, three-star immersive rares are cards that play a special animation marking their uniqueness as digital collectibles. The Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion has added only one such card this time – Buzzwole ex.

Ad

In the video for Buzzwole ex, we see Buzzwole leaping from an Ultra Wormhole, leading the rest of the Ultra Beasts, towards what appears to be a city on Earth. Their presence causes power to go out in the city, with blaring red emergency lights activating soon after.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Grass-type Decks

3) One-shiny rares

One-Shiny Rare Cards in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Similar to how the Celestic Guardians expansion introduced Shiny versions of the cards from Genetic Apex, Extradimensional Crisis introduces Shiny versions of cards from Mythical Island. The one-shiny rares from Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis are

Ad

Growlithe

Arcanine

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Jynx

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Aerodactyl

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Metal-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick event: All missions and rewards

4) Two-shiny rares

Two-shiny rare cards in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

The two-shiny rares are Pokemon ex cards with holographic artwork. There are four of them in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis:

Ad

Celebi ex

Aerodactyl ex

Arcanine ex

Pidgeot ex

Also read: Best energy generating cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

5) Gold Crown rare – Nihilego

Nihilego in Extradimensional Crisis (Image via TPC)

Gold Crown rares have the lowest drop rates of any card in Pokemon TCG Pocket. There has only been a single Gold Crown rare in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis, the Ultra Beast Nihilego. This card is unique among all the Gold Crown rares released in the app so far, as it is the first non ex card to have received such a variant.

Ad

Also read: Google one step closer to “API” as Gemini completes a Pokemon classic playthrough

Check out our other Pokemon TCG Pocket related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨