5 rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion

Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis is the latest expansion added to the game, having been released on May 29, 2025. With only 103 cards, it is one of the smaller expansions to be added so far. However, there are still rare cards to collect, including several new Shiny cards as well. These include Shiny cards from the original Mythical Island expansion, which have been added as part of this set.
In this article, we will look at the rarest cards from the Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis set, which will be heavily sought by most players. These include cards with full art, immersive cards that have special animation, and special holographic variants.
Rarest cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion
1) Two-star super rare & special art rares
Two-star rares are cards that exchange the standard format of a Pokemon TCG Pocket card and instead utilize the whole card to display a full art variant. The Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion includes the following two-star rares:
- Buzzwole ex
- Tapu Koko ex
- Lycanroc ex
- Guzzlord ex
- Alolan Dugtrio ex
- Gladion
- Looker
- Lusamine
Additionally, these Pokemon ex got special art variants depicting them in different poses and locations:
- Tapu Koko ex
- Lycanroc ex
- Guzzlord ex
- Alolan Dugtrio ex
2) Three-star immersive rare – Buzzwole ex
In this game, three-star immersive rares are cards that play a special animation marking their uniqueness as digital collectibles. The Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis expansion has added only one such card this time – Buzzwole ex.
In the video for Buzzwole ex, we see Buzzwole leaping from an Ultra Wormhole, leading the rest of the Ultra Beasts, towards what appears to be a city on Earth. Their presence causes power to go out in the city, with blaring red emergency lights activating soon after.
3) One-shiny rares
Similar to how the Celestic Guardians expansion introduced Shiny versions of the cards from Genetic Apex, Extradimensional Crisis introduces Shiny versions of cards from Mythical Island. The one-shiny rares from Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis are
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Jynx
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Aerodactyl
4) Two-shiny rares
The two-shiny rares are Pokemon ex cards with holographic artwork. There are four of them in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis:
- Celebi ex
- Aerodactyl ex
- Arcanine ex
- Pidgeot ex
5) Gold Crown rare – Nihilego
Gold Crown rares have the lowest drop rates of any card in Pokemon TCG Pocket. There has only been a single Gold Crown rare in Pokemon TCG Pocket Extradimensional Crisis, the Ultra Beast Nihilego. This card is unique among all the Gold Crown rares released in the app so far, as it is the first non ex card to have received such a variant.
