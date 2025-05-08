Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Grass-type Decks

Grass-type Decks have been a staple of Pokemon TCG Pocket since the game's launch. Even after all this time, the typing has remained relevant in the meta. This is not only thanks to the addition of new Pokemon, but also decent Trainer cards. These include Grass Pokemon-specific cards from Erika, who can heal 50 damage to Leaf Cape, which adds +30 HP.

We will go over the best Grass-type decks players should consider using in Pokemon TCG Pocket. This includes a decklist, how well the cards synergize with one another, and some alternatives within the deck for you to consider.

Best Grass-type decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

1) Decidueye ex

Rowlet, Decidueye ex, and Rare Candy in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Rowlet 2 Decidueye 2 Fomantis 2 Lurantis 2 Rare Candy 2 Leaf Cape 2 Poison Barb 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2 Lillie 2

Decidueye ex

HP: 170 HP

170 HP Move 1: Pierce the Pain — Does 100 damage to any of the opponent's Pokemon that has damage on it for 2 Colorless Energy.

Pierce the Pain — Does 100 damage to any of the opponent's Pokemon that has damage on it for 2 Colorless Energy. Move 2: Razor Leaf — 80 damage for 2 Grass Energy.

This Grass-type deck is built around Decidueye ex as the core card. Lurantis is a good mon to send in early to chip away at the opponent as it deals 20 damage to all of the opponent's cards for one Grass Energy. Rare Candy will help bring Decidueye on the field faster, bypassing the Stage 1 Dartrix.

Other alternatives to consider in this deck:

Rocky Helmet: Deals 20 damage when the opposing Active Pokemon makes contact.

Deals 20 damage when the opposing Active Pokemon makes contact. Spiritomb: Does not need to evolve, but only deals 10 damage to all of the opponent's Pokemon.

Does not need to evolve, but only deals 10 damage to all of the opponent's Pokemon. Greninja: Stays on the bench and damages Pokemon for Decidueye ex to KO. However, it is a Stage 2 that does not get to attack directly..

2) Meowscarada and Beedrill ex

Beedrill ex, Meowscarada, and Rare Candy in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Sprigatito 2 Floragato 1 Meowscarada 2 Weedle (Genetic Apex) 1 Kakuna 1 Beedrill ex 1 Rare Candy 2 Erika 2 Leaf Cape 2 Lillie 1 Pokemon Communication 1 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2

Meowscarada

HP: 140

140 Move: Fighting Claws — 60(+) damage for 2 Grass Energy + 70 more damage to ex Pokemon

Meowscarada is an excellent counter to all the ex Pokemon in the meta right now, dealing an astounding 130 damage to them. It can even help the ex Pokemon in its own Grass-type deck, by dealing damage to Lightning-type Oricorio. Players should consider using Rare Candy to quickly evolve Sprigatito to Meowscarada.

Beedrill ex

HP: 170

170 Move: Crushing Spear — 80 damage for 2 Grass Energy + "Discard a random Energy from your opponent’s Active Pokemon"

Beedrill ex is the secondary attacker of this Grass-type Deck. This ex mon can disrupt opposing Pokemon while dealing damage, ruining their setup by forcing them to lose an Energy. Additionally, players should use the Weedle from Genetic Apex, as it can deal 20 damage for a single Grass Energy.

Other alternatives to consider for this deck:

Decidueye ex : A useful alternative in place of Beedrill ex as a late-game cleaner

: A useful alternative in place of Beedrill ex as a late-game cleaner Red: Gives a damage boost to deal more damage to ex Pokemon

3) Celebi ex and Leafeon ex

Leafeon ex and Celebi ex in PTCGP (Image via TPC)

Cards Quantity Eevee 2 Leafeon ex 2 Shaymin 1 Celebi ex 2 Erika 2 Leaf Cape 2 Poke Ball 2 Potion 1 X Speed 2 Professor's Research 2 Sabrina 2

Celebi ex

HP: 130

130 Move: Powerful Bloom — 50 damage for each head for 2 Grass Energy. Players will flip a coin for each Grass Energy attached to this card.

Celebi ex is the main attacker of this Grass-type Deck and can deal up to 100 damage if the coin flips for two Grass Energy. If players can add more Energy, there is a possibility of dealing more damage.

Leafeon ex

HP: 140

140 Ability: Forest Breath — If Leafeon ex is in the Active Spot, players can add a Grass Energy from their Energy Zone to any of their Pokemon.

Forest Breath — If Leafeon ex is in the Active Spot, players can add a Grass Energy from their Energy Zone to any of their Pokemon. Move: Solar Beam — 70 damage for 1 Grass Energy and 2 Colorless Energy

Leafeon ex is the main support for Celebi ex in the Grass-type deck. By staying in the Active Spot, it helps Celebi ex set up with its ability. Players can then swap it out with an X Speed so that Celebi ex can attack.

Other alternatives to consider for this deck:

A non ex Pokemon: This deck may face some trouble with Lightning Oricorio, as both of its main attackers are ex mons. Bringing an alternate Grass type like Tsareena with Rare Candy, or Scyther, who use only one Grass Energy to attack, will alleviate this.

