Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Beedrill ex deck guide

With the release of Shining Revelry, Pokemon TCG Pocket offers the opportunity to build some exciting and creative decks involving new as well as older cards. Players can now experiment with fresh strategies and innovative card combinations to gain an advantage in battles. One such powerful deck revolves around Beedrill ex, a card that, despite its modest HP, can create significant disruptions for opponents.

By leveraging its quick setup and pairing it with key support cards, this deck can hold its own in competitive play. The Beedrill ex deck is built for Energy efficiency and tactical disruption, making it an excellent choice for strategic players.

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Beedrill ex deck: Cards you need

Cards Quantity Weedle 2 Kakuna 2 Beedrill ex 2 Exeggcute 2 Exeggutor ex 2 Erika 2 Sabrina 1 Cyrus 1 X Speed 2 Poke Ball 2 Professor’s Research 2

Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Beedrill ex deck: Key strategy and cards

All Beedrill ex variants as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Beedrill ex

HP: 170

170 Evolution Stages: 3

3 Attack: Crushing Spear – Deals 80 damage for 2 Grass Energy and forces the opponent to discard a random Energy from their Active Pokemon.

Beedrill ex thrives in a fast-paced environment. Its low Energy requirement allows it to be set up quickly while simultaneously disrupting an opponent’s Energy flow. Its 80-damage output is respectable, though it struggles in that aspect compared to other ex cards in the meta.

However, the ability to strip Energy away from opponents forces them to rethink their resource allocation. The main challenge is its multi-stage evolution, requiring it to go through Weedle and Kakuna before becoming fully operational. This is where Exeggutor ex plays a crucial role.

2) Exeggutor ex

HP: 160

160 Attack: Tropical Swing – Deals 40 damage for 1 Grass Energy. Flip a coin; if heads, it deals 40 more damage.

Exeggutor ex serves as an efficient offensive stall card. With only one evolution and requiring just 1 Energy, it can start attacking as early as your second turn, stalling opponents while setting up Beedrill ex. Its high HP gives it durability, buying you time and dealing crucial damage simultaneously.

However, it relies on a coin flip to maximize damage, and its retreat cost of 3 Colorless Energy can be restrictive. Using X Speed strategically can help mitigate this issue.

Supporting cards and their roles

Best supporting cards to this deck (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Erika : Heals 50 damage from one of your Grass Pokemon, extending their survivability.

: Heals 50 damage from one of your Grass Pokemon, extending their survivability. Sabrina : Forces the opponent to switch their Active Pokemon to the Bench, disrupting their plans or targeting their supportive cards.

: Forces the opponent to switch their Active Pokemon to the Bench, disrupting their plans or targeting their supportive cards. Cyrus : Allows you to switch in an opponent’s damaged Pokemon, setting up a crucial knockout.

: Allows you to switch in an opponent’s damaged Pokemon, setting up a crucial knockout. X Speed : Reduces your Active Pokemon’s Retreat Cost by 1, useful for repositioning.

: Reduces your Active Pokemon’s Retreat Cost by 1, useful for repositioning. Poke Ball : Helps you draw a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, aiding in setup.

: Helps you draw a random Basic Pokemon from your deck, aiding in setup. Professor’s Research: Provides an additional two cards, keeping your hand refreshed.

The Beedrill ex deck is built for speed, efficiency, and disruption. By utilizing low-Energy-cost attacks and strategic support cards, this deck can keep opponents on edge while maintaining a steady offense.

While Beedrill ex may not boast the raw power of other ex Pokemon, its ability to interfere with the enemy's Energy generation makes it a strong tactical choice.

