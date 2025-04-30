  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities

Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities

By Aashish Victor
Modified Apr 30, 2025 08:20 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities
Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the launch of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians, the title is further enriched and deepened. This new set is a journey into the Alola region, mixing nostalgic creatures with some unexpected additions. Pokemon Trading Card Game Celestial Guardians marks the start of the A3 series.

Ad

With a total of 239 cards, it’s one of the more comprehensive sets in recent memory. Whether you are in it for the battles or the rare artwork, there is plenty to pull.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, their type and rarity

At the heart of Celestial Guardians are two themed booster pack variants — each spotlighting a major Legendary Pokemon from Generation 7. There are Solgaleo- and Lunala-themed packs from which to choose, with each offering a different set of card distributions. The legendary guardians not only constitute the thematic essence of the set but also provide strong new approaches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

#CardRarityType
1Exeggcute1-diamondGrass
2Alolan Exeggutor3-diamondGrass
3Surskit1-diamondGrass
4Masquerain2-diamondGrass
5Maractus1-diamondGrass
6Karrablast1-diamondGrass
7Phantump1-diamondGrass
8Trevenant2-diamondGrass
9Rowlet (Celestial Guardians: Solgaleo)1-diamondGrass
10Rowlet (Celestial Guardians: Lunala)1-diamondGrass
11Dartrix2-diamondGrass
12Decidueye ex4-diamondGrass
13Grubbin1-diamondGrass
14Fomantis1-diamondGrass
15Lurantis2-diamondGrass
16Morelull1-diamondGrass
17Shiinotic2-diamondGrass
18Bounsweet1-diamondGrass
19Steenee2-diamondGrass
20Tsareena3-diamondGrass
21Wimpod1-diamondGrass
22Golisopod3-diamondGrass
23Dhelmise ex4-diamondGrass
24Tapu Bulu3-diamondGrass
25Growlithe1-diamondFire
26Arcanine2-diamondFire
27Alolan Marowak2-diamondFire
28Fletchinder1-diamondFire
29Talonflame3-diamondFire
30Litten (Celestial Guardians: Solgaleo)1-diamondFire
31Litten (Celestial Guardians: Lunala)1-diamondFire
32Torracat2-diamondFire
33Incineroar ex4-diamondFire
34Oricorio2-diamondFire
35Salandit1-diamondFire
36Salazzle1-diamondFire
37Turtonator3-diamondFire
38Alolan Sandshrew1-diamondWater
39Alolan Sandslash2-diamondWater
40Alolan Vulpix1-diamondWater
41Alolan Ninetales3-diamondWater
42Shellder1-diamondWater
43Cloyster2-diamondWater
44Lapras2-diamondWater
45Popplio (Celestial Guardians: Solgaleo)1-diamondWater
46Popplio (Celestial Guardians: Lunala)1-diamondWater
47Brionne2-diamondWater
48Primarina3-diamondWater
49Crabominable ex4-diamondWater
50Wishiwashi1-diamondWater
51Wishiwashi ex4-diamondWater
52Dewpider1-diamondWater
53Araquanid2-diamondWater
54Pyukumuku1-diamondWater
55Bruxish1-diamondWater
56Tapu Fini3-diamondWater
57Pikachu1-diamondLightning
58Alolan Raichu ex4-diamondLightning
59Alolan Geodude1-diamondLightning
60Alolan Graveler2-diamondLightning
61Alolan Golem3-diamondLightning
62Helioptile1-diamondLightning
63Heliolisk1-diamondLightning
64Charjabug2-diamondLightning
65Vikavolt3-diamondLightning
66Oricorio3-diamondLightning
67Togedemaru1-diamondLightning
68Tapu Koko3-diamondLightning
69Mr. Mime2-diamondPsychic
70Sableye2-diamondPsychic
71Spoink1-diamondPsychic
72Grumpig2-diamondPsychic
73Lunatone1-diamondPsychic
74Shuppet1-diamondPsychic
75Banette1-diamondPsychic
76Oricorio2-diamondPsychic
77Oricorio2-diamondPsychic
78Cutiefly1-diamondPsychic
79Ribombee1-diamondPsychic
80Comfey3-diamondPsychic
81Sandygast1-diamondPsychic
82Palossand3-diamondPsychic
83Mimikyu1-diamondPsychic
84Tapu Lele3-diamondPsychic
85Cosmog1-diamondPsychic
86Cosmoem2-diamondPsychic
87Lunala ex4-diamondPsychic
88Necrozma3-diamondPsychic
89Cubone1-diamondFighting
90Makuhita1-diamondFighting
91Hariyama2-diamondFighting
92Solrock1-diamondFighting
93Drilbur1-diamondFighting
94Timburr1-diamondFighting
95Gurdurr2-diamondFighting
96Conkeldurr3-diamondFighting
97Crabrawler1-diamondFighting
98Rockruff (Celestial Guardians: Solgaleo)1-diamondFighting
99Rockruff (Celestial Guardians: Lunala)1-diamondFighting
100Lycanroc3-diamondFighting
101Lycanroc3-diamondFighting
102Mudbray1-diamondFighting
103Mudsdale2-diamondFighting
104Passimian ex4-diamondFighting
105Minior2-diamondFighting
106Alolan Rattata1-diamondDarkness
107Alolan Raticate2-diamondDarkness
108Alolan Meowth1-diamondDarkness
109Alolan Persian3-diamondDarkness
110Alolan Grimer1-diamondDarkness
111Alolan Muk ex4-diamondDarkness
112Absol3-diamondDarkness
113Trubbish1-diamondDarkness
114Garbodor2-diamondDarkness
115Mareanie1-diamondDarkness
116Toxapex1-diamondDarkness
117Alolan Diglett1-diamondMetal
118Alolan Dugtrio1-diamondMetal
119Excadrill2-diamondMetal
120Escavalier2-diamondMetal
121Klefki3-diamondMetal
122Solgaleo ex4-diamondMetal
123Magearna3-diamondMetal
124Drampa3-diamondDragon
125Jangmo-o1-diamondDragon
126Hakamo-o2-diamondDragon
127Kommo-o3-diamondDragon
128Tauros2-diamondColorless
129Skitty1-diamondColorless
130Delcatty2-diamondColorless
131Fletchling1-diamondColorless
132Hawlucha2-diamondColorless
133Pikipek1-diamondColorless
134Trumbeak1-diamondColorless
135Toucannon2-diamondColorless
136Yungoos1-diamondColorless
137Gumshoos1-diamondColorless
138Stufful1-diamondColorless
139Bewear3-diamondColorless
140Oranguru3-diamondColorless
141Komala2-diamondColorless
142Big Malasada2-diamondItem
143Fishing Net2-diamondItem
144Rare Candy2-diamondItem
145Rotom Dex2-diamondItem
146Poison Barb2-diamondItem
147Leaf Cape2-diamondItem
148Acerola2-diamondTrainer
149Ilima2-diamondTrainer
150Kiawe2-diamondTrainer
151Guzma2-diamondTrainer
152Lana2-diamondTrainer
153Sophocles2-diamondTrainer
154Mallow2-diamondTrainer
155Lillie2-diamondTrainer
156Alolan Exeggutor1-StarGrass
157Morelull1-StarGrass
158Tsareena1-StarGrass
159Tapu Bulu1-StarGrass
160Alolan Marowak1-StarFire
161Turtonator1-StarFire
162Alolan Vulpix1-StarWater
163Pyukumuku1-StarWater
164Tapu Fini1-StarWater
165Oricorio1-StarLightning
166Tapu Koko1-StarLightning
167Cutiefly1-StarPsychic
168Comfey1-StarPsychic
169Sandygast1-StarPsychic
170Tapu Lele1-StarPsychic
171Cosmog1-StarPsychic
172Rockruff1-StarFighting
173Mudsdale1-StarFighting
174Minior1-StarFighting
175Magearna1-StarMetal
176Drampa1-StarDragon
177Pikipek1-StarColorless
178Bewear1-StarColorless
179Komala1-StarColorless
180Decidueye ex2-StarGrass
181Dhelmise ex2-StarGrass
182Incineroar ex2-StarFire
183Crabominable ex2-StarWater
184Wishiwashi ex2-StarWater
185Alolan Raichu ex2-StarLightning
186Lunala ex2-StarPsychic
187Passimian ex2-StarFighting
188Alolan Muk ex2-StarDarkness
189Solgaleo ex2-StarMetal
190Acerola2-StarTrainer
191Ilima2-StarTrainer
192Kiawe2-StarTrainer
193Guzma2-StarTrainer
194Lana2-StarTrainer
195Sophocles2-StarTrainer
196Mallow2-StarTrainer
197Lillie2-StarTrainer
198Decidueye ex2-Star RainbowGrass
199Dhelmise ex2-Star RainbowGrass
200Incineroar ex2-Star RainbowFire
201Crabominable ex2-Star RainbowWater
202Wishiwashi ex2-Star RainbowWater
203Alolan Raichu ex2-Star RainbowLightning
204Lunala ex2-Star RainbowPsychic
205Passimian ex2-Star RainbowFighting
206Alolan Muk ex2-Star RainbowDarkness
207Solgaleo ex2-Star RainbowMetal
208Guzma3-Star ImmersiveTrainer
209Lillie3-Star ImmersiveTrainer
210Bulbasaur1-ShinyGrass
211Ivysaur1-ShinyGrass
212Venusaur1-ShinyGrass
213Exeggcute1-ShinyGrass
214Exeggutor1-ShinyGrass
215Squirtle1-ShinyWater
216Wartortle1-ShinyWater
217Blastoise1-ShinyWater
218Staryu1-ShinyWater
219Starmie1-ShinyWater
220Gastly1-ShinyPsychic
221Haunter1-ShinyPsychic
222Gengar1-ShinyPsychic
223Machop1-ShinyFighting
224Machoke1-ShinyFighting
225Machamp1-ShinyFighting
226Cubone1-ShinyFighting
227Marowak1-ShinyFighting
228Jigglypuff1-ShinyColorless
229Wigglytuff1-ShinyColorless
230Venusaur ex2-ShinyGrass
231Exeggutor ex2-ShinyGrass
232Blastoise ex2-ShinyWater
233Starmie ex2-ShinyWater
234Gengar ex2-ShinyPsychic
235Machamp ex2-ShinyFighting
236Marowak ex2-ShinyFighting
237Wigglytuff ex2-ShinyColorless
238Lunala exCrownPsychic
239Solgaleo exCrownMetal
Ad

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians (A3) pack revealed

While the limelight remains very much on Generation 7 and its Alola-heavy pool, there's a pleasant surprise for enthusiasts in the guise of Genetic Apex (A1) Shiny cards. They are rare exotic and attention-grabbing cards that bring some excitement to the launch.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: Meta predictions and expected cards

Check out our other articles on Pokemon TCGP:

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications