Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, types, and rarities

With the launch of the Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians, the title is further enriched and deepened. This new set is a journey into the Alola region, mixing nostalgic creatures with some unexpected additions. Pokemon Trading Card Game Celestial Guardians marks the start of the A3 series.

With a total of 239 cards, it’s one of the more comprehensive sets in recent memory. Whether you are in it for the battles or the rare artwork, there is plenty to pull.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: All cards, their type and rarity

At the heart of Celestial Guardians are two themed booster pack variants — each spotlighting a major Legendary Pokemon from Generation 7. There are Solgaleo- and Lunala-themed packs from which to choose, with each offering a different set of card distributions. The legendary guardians not only constitute the thematic essence of the set but also provide strong new approaches.

# Card Rarity Type 1 Exeggcute 1-diamond Grass 2 Alolan Exeggutor 3-diamond Grass 3 Surskit 1-diamond Grass 4 Masquerain 2-diamond Grass 5 Maractus 1-diamond Grass 6 Karrablast 1-diamond Grass 7 Phantump 1-diamond Grass 8 Trevenant 2-diamond Grass 9 Rowlet (Celestial Guardians: Solgaleo) 1-diamond Grass 10 Rowlet (Celestial Guardians: Lunala) 1-diamond Grass 11 Dartrix 2-diamond Grass 12 Decidueye ex 4-diamond Grass 13 Grubbin 1-diamond Grass 14 Fomantis 1-diamond Grass 15 Lurantis 2-diamond Grass 16 Morelull 1-diamond Grass 17 Shiinotic 2-diamond Grass 18 Bounsweet 1-diamond Grass 19 Steenee 2-diamond Grass 20 Tsareena 3-diamond Grass 21 Wimpod 1-diamond Grass 22 Golisopod 3-diamond Grass 23 Dhelmise ex 4-diamond Grass 24 Tapu Bulu 3-diamond Grass 25 Growlithe 1-diamond Fire 26 Arcanine 2-diamond Fire 27 Alolan Marowak 2-diamond Fire 28 Fletchinder 1-diamond Fire 29 Talonflame 3-diamond Fire 30 Litten (Celestial Guardians: Solgaleo) 1-diamond Fire 31 Litten (Celestial Guardians: Lunala) 1-diamond Fire 32 Torracat 2-diamond Fire 33 Incineroar ex 4-diamond Fire 34 Oricorio 2-diamond Fire 35 Salandit 1-diamond Fire 36 Salazzle 1-diamond Fire 37 Turtonator 3-diamond Fire 38 Alolan Sandshrew 1-diamond Water 39 Alolan Sandslash 2-diamond Water 40 Alolan Vulpix 1-diamond Water 41 Alolan Ninetales 3-diamond Water 42 Shellder 1-diamond Water 43 Cloyster 2-diamond Water 44 Lapras 2-diamond Water 45 Popplio (Celestial Guardians: Solgaleo) 1-diamond Water 46 Popplio (Celestial Guardians: Lunala) 1-diamond Water 47 Brionne 2-diamond Water 48 Primarina 3-diamond Water 49 Crabominable ex 4-diamond Water 50 Wishiwashi 1-diamond Water 51 Wishiwashi ex 4-diamond Water 52 Dewpider 1-diamond Water 53 Araquanid 2-diamond Water 54 Pyukumuku 1-diamond Water 55 Bruxish 1-diamond Water 56 Tapu Fini 3-diamond Water 57 Pikachu 1-diamond Lightning 58 Alolan Raichu ex 4-diamond Lightning 59 Alolan Geodude 1-diamond Lightning 60 Alolan Graveler 2-diamond Lightning 61 Alolan Golem 3-diamond Lightning 62 Helioptile 1-diamond Lightning 63 Heliolisk 1-diamond Lightning 64 Charjabug 2-diamond Lightning 65 Vikavolt 3-diamond Lightning 66 Oricorio 3-diamond Lightning 67 Togedemaru 1-diamond Lightning 68 Tapu Koko 3-diamond Lightning 69 Mr. Mime 2-diamond Psychic 70 Sableye 2-diamond Psychic 71 Spoink 1-diamond Psychic 72 Grumpig 2-diamond Psychic 73 Lunatone 1-diamond Psychic 74 Shuppet 1-diamond Psychic 75 Banette 1-diamond Psychic 76 Oricorio 2-diamond Psychic 77 Oricorio 2-diamond Psychic 78 Cutiefly 1-diamond Psychic 79 Ribombee 1-diamond Psychic 80 Comfey 3-diamond Psychic 81 Sandygast 1-diamond Psychic 82 Palossand 3-diamond Psychic 83 Mimikyu 1-diamond Psychic 84 Tapu Lele 3-diamond Psychic 85 Cosmog 1-diamond Psychic 86 Cosmoem 2-diamond Psychic 87 Lunala ex 4-diamond Psychic 88 Necrozma 3-diamond Psychic 89 Cubone 1-diamond Fighting 90 Makuhita 1-diamond Fighting 91 Hariyama 2-diamond Fighting 92 Solrock 1-diamond Fighting 93 Drilbur 1-diamond Fighting 94 Timburr 1-diamond Fighting 95 Gurdurr 2-diamond Fighting 96 Conkeldurr 3-diamond Fighting 97 Crabrawler 1-diamond Fighting 98 Rockruff (Celestial Guardians: Solgaleo) 1-diamond Fighting 99 Rockruff (Celestial Guardians: Lunala) 1-diamond Fighting 100 Lycanroc 3-diamond Fighting 101 Lycanroc 3-diamond Fighting 102 Mudbray 1-diamond Fighting 103 Mudsdale 2-diamond Fighting 104 Passimian ex 4-diamond Fighting 105 Minior 2-diamond Fighting 106 Alolan Rattata 1-diamond Darkness 107 Alolan Raticate 2-diamond Darkness 108 Alolan Meowth 1-diamond Darkness 109 Alolan Persian 3-diamond Darkness 110 Alolan Grimer 1-diamond Darkness 111 Alolan Muk ex 4-diamond Darkness 112 Absol 3-diamond Darkness 113 Trubbish 1-diamond Darkness 114 Garbodor 2-diamond Darkness 115 Mareanie 1-diamond Darkness 116 Toxapex 1-diamond Darkness 117 Alolan Diglett 1-diamond Metal 118 Alolan Dugtrio 1-diamond Metal 119 Excadrill 2-diamond Metal 120 Escavalier 2-diamond Metal 121 Klefki 3-diamond Metal 122 Solgaleo ex 4-diamond Metal 123 Magearna 3-diamond Metal 124 Drampa 3-diamond Dragon 125 Jangmo-o 1-diamond Dragon 126 Hakamo-o 2-diamond Dragon 127 Kommo-o 3-diamond Dragon 128 Tauros 2-diamond Colorless 129 Skitty 1-diamond Colorless 130 Delcatty 2-diamond Colorless 131 Fletchling 1-diamond Colorless 132 Hawlucha 2-diamond Colorless 133 Pikipek 1-diamond Colorless 134 Trumbeak 1-diamond Colorless 135 Toucannon 2-diamond Colorless 136 Yungoos 1-diamond Colorless 137 Gumshoos 1-diamond Colorless 138 Stufful 1-diamond Colorless 139 Bewear 3-diamond Colorless 140 Oranguru 3-diamond Colorless 141 Komala 2-diamond Colorless 142 Big Malasada 2-diamond Item 143 Fishing Net 2-diamond Item 144 Rare Candy 2-diamond Item 145 Rotom Dex 2-diamond Item 146 Poison Barb 2-diamond Item 147 Leaf Cape 2-diamond Item 148 Acerola 2-diamond Trainer 149 Ilima 2-diamond Trainer 150 Kiawe 2-diamond Trainer 151 Guzma 2-diamond Trainer 152 Lana 2-diamond Trainer 153 Sophocles 2-diamond Trainer 154 Mallow 2-diamond Trainer 155 Lillie 2-diamond Trainer 156 Alolan Exeggutor 1-Star Grass 157 Morelull 1-Star Grass 158 Tsareena 1-Star Grass 159 Tapu Bulu 1-Star Grass 160 Alolan Marowak 1-Star Fire 161 Turtonator 1-Star Fire 162 Alolan Vulpix 1-Star Water 163 Pyukumuku 1-Star Water 164 Tapu Fini 1-Star Water 165 Oricorio 1-Star Lightning 166 Tapu Koko 1-Star Lightning 167 Cutiefly 1-Star Psychic 168 Comfey 1-Star Psychic 169 Sandygast 1-Star Psychic 170 Tapu Lele 1-Star Psychic 171 Cosmog 1-Star Psychic 172 Rockruff 1-Star Fighting 173 Mudsdale 1-Star Fighting 174 Minior 1-Star Fighting 175 Magearna 1-Star Metal 176 Drampa 1-Star Dragon 177 Pikipek 1-Star Colorless 178 Bewear 1-Star Colorless 179 Komala 1-Star Colorless 180 Decidueye ex 2-Star Grass 181 Dhelmise ex 2-Star Grass 182 Incineroar ex 2-Star Fire 183 Crabominable ex 2-Star Water 184 Wishiwashi ex 2-Star Water 185 Alolan Raichu ex 2-Star Lightning 186 Lunala ex 2-Star Psychic 187 Passimian ex 2-Star Fighting 188 Alolan Muk ex 2-Star Darkness 189 Solgaleo ex 2-Star Metal 190 Acerola 2-Star Trainer 191 Ilima 2-Star Trainer 192 Kiawe 2-Star Trainer 193 Guzma 2-Star Trainer 194 Lana 2-Star Trainer 195 Sophocles 2-Star Trainer 196 Mallow 2-Star Trainer 197 Lillie 2-Star Trainer 198 Decidueye ex 2-Star Rainbow Grass 199 Dhelmise ex 2-Star Rainbow Grass 200 Incineroar ex 2-Star Rainbow Fire 201 Crabominable ex 2-Star Rainbow Water 202 Wishiwashi ex 2-Star Rainbow Water 203 Alolan Raichu ex 2-Star Rainbow Lightning 204 Lunala ex 2-Star Rainbow Psychic 205 Passimian ex 2-Star Rainbow Fighting 206 Alolan Muk ex 2-Star Rainbow Darkness 207 Solgaleo ex 2-Star Rainbow Metal 208 Guzma 3-Star Immersive Trainer 209 Lillie 3-Star Immersive Trainer 210 Bulbasaur 1-Shiny Grass 211 Ivysaur 1-Shiny Grass 212 Venusaur 1-Shiny Grass 213 Exeggcute 1-Shiny Grass 214 Exeggutor 1-Shiny Grass 215 Squirtle 1-Shiny Water 216 Wartortle 1-Shiny Water 217 Blastoise 1-Shiny Water 218 Staryu 1-Shiny Water 219 Starmie 1-Shiny Water 220 Gastly 1-Shiny Psychic 221 Haunter 1-Shiny Psychic 222 Gengar 1-Shiny Psychic 223 Machop 1-Shiny Fighting 224 Machoke 1-Shiny Fighting 225 Machamp 1-Shiny Fighting 226 Cubone 1-Shiny Fighting 227 Marowak 1-Shiny Fighting 228 Jigglypuff 1-Shiny Colorless 229 Wigglytuff 1-Shiny Colorless 230 Venusaur ex 2-Shiny Grass 231 Exeggutor ex 2-Shiny Grass 232 Blastoise ex 2-Shiny Water 233 Starmie ex 2-Shiny Water 234 Gengar ex 2-Shiny Psychic 235 Machamp ex 2-Shiny Fighting 236 Marowak ex 2-Shiny Fighting 237 Wigglytuff ex 2-Shiny Colorless 238 Lunala ex Crown Psychic 239 Solgaleo ex Crown Metal

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians (A3) pack revealed

While the limelight remains very much on Generation 7 and its Alola-heavy pool, there's a pleasant surprise for enthusiasts in the guise of Genetic Apex (A1) Shiny cards. They are rare exotic and attention-grabbing cards that bring some excitement to the launch.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians: Meta predictions and expected cards

