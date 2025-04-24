Pokemon TCG Pocket A3 pack revealed, titled Celestial Guardians

A new Pokemon TCG Pocket major expansion has been unveiled by the Pokemon Company, and fans of the Alolan region have a lot to be excited about. Titled “Celestial Guardians,” this set marks the official start of the A3 series and will be available beginning April 30.

Like its predecessor “Space-Time Smackdown,” this expansion includes two distinct booster packs, each led by one of the Gen 7 legendary Pokemon: Solgaleo and Lunala. The set places a strong spotlight on the Alola region, bringing back several fan-favorite characters and Pokemon in revamped forms.

New Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians (A3) pack will be based on Gen 7

Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex's cards revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The face cards of this expansion are Solgaleo ex and Lunala ex. Solgaleo ex is a Stage 2 Metal-type with 180 HP, featuring the ability Rising Road, which lets players move it from the bench to the active spot freely. Its attack, Sol Breaker, dishes out 120 damage for two Metal Energy, but comes with a drawback — 10 recoil damage.

Lunala ex, also a Stage 2 card with 180 HP, is a Psychic-type. It sports Psychic Connect, allowing players to move all Psychic Energy from one benched Pokemon to the active one once per turn. Its signature move, Lunar Blast, does 100 damage for one Psychic and two Colorless Energy.

Other cards revealed from the Celestial Guardians (A3) pack (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alongside these two heavy hitters, the Alolan starter trio — Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio — are making their debut, each appearing in two unique versions within the expansion, each with different movesets. Fans can also expect to see a variety of other Alolan Pokemon, including:

Alolan Raichu ex: A Stage 1 Pokemon with 140 HP, whose Psychic attack scales up, dealing 60 base damage plus 30 extra for every Energy attached to the opponent’s active Pokemon.

A Stage 1 Pokemon with 140 HP, whose Psychic attack scales up, dealing 60 base damage plus 30 extra for every Energy attached to the opponent’s active Pokemon. Alolan Meowth and Alolan Vulpix , adding diversity to the region-themed collection.

, adding diversity to the region-themed collection. Oricorio in both its Psychic and Ghost forms — though both are Psychic-type in the TCG.

in both its Psychic and Ghost forms — though both are Psychic-type in the TCG. Alolan Marowak, revealed as a 1-Star Full Art card with Burning Boomerang, dealing 70 damage per coin flip, up to two times.

New Pokemon TCG Pocket Celestial Guardians (A3) pack will introduce the first Immersive Trainer card in the game

Lillie's 3-Star Immersive card revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The set also introduces a fresh lineup of supporter and item cards, many of which are exclusive to the Alolan theme:

Lillie steals the spotlight as the first-ever 3-Star Immersive Trainer card, a significant first for the title. It allows players to heal 60 damage from one of their Stage 2 Pokemon.

steals the spotlight as the first-ever 3-Star Immersive Trainer card, a significant first for the title. It allows players to heal 60 damage from one of their Stage 2 Pokemon. Other item cards include Rotom Dex , which offers a peek and optional shuffle of the top card of your deck, and Rare Candy , enabling you to evolve a Basic Pokemon directly to Stage 2.

, which offers a peek and optional shuffle of the top card of your deck, and , enabling you to evolve a Basic Pokemon directly to Stage 2. Themed supporter cards like Ilima, Lana, Kiawe, Acerola, Mallow, and Sophocles add strategic layers tied to specific Alolan Pokemon like Araquanid, Alolan Marowak, Palossand, Shiinotic, and Vikavolt.

With Celestial Guardians, the Pokemon TCG Pocket series takes a deep dive into the lore and design of the Alola region, offering collectors and competitive players alike a chance to revisit some of Gen 7’s most iconic characters in a bold, refreshing way.

Fans can expect not only a nostalgic blast from the past, but also inventive gameplay mechanics that could shake up the meta when the set lands later this month.

