Is Pokemon TCG Pocket releasing new packs too frequently?

The Pokemon TCG Pocket has been steadily growing in popularity since its launch, offering a digital alternative to the traditional Pokemon Trading Card Game. However, with the recent increase in the release frequency for new card sets, some are beginning to wonder if the game is moving too fast for its own good.

While frequent updates keep the game fresh and engaging, they can also lead to concerns about player burnout, financial strain, and game balance.

With a new set dropping almost every month, is this pace sustainable, or is it a strategy to keep players constantly chasing the latest cards? Let’s break it down.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Every Pokemon TCG Pocket set since release

The new upcoming set coming to the game: Shining Revelry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It’s no secret that Pokemon TCG Pocket has ramped up its release schedule in 2025. Here’s a look at the recent set of releases:

Genetic Apex: October 30, 2024 (286 total cards)

October 30, 2024 (286 total cards) Mythical Island: December 17, 2024 (85 total cards)

December 17, 2024 (85 total cards) Space-Time Smackdown: January 29, 2025 (207 total cards)

January 29, 2025 (207 total cards) Triumphant Light: February 28, 2025 (96 total cards)

February 28, 2025 (96 total cards) Shining Revelry: March 27, 2025 (110+ total cards)

Just a few months ago, the game had a more lenient six-week gap between releases. Now, it has shifted to a near-monthly schedule, with some surprise mini-sets dropping in between.

The question is: Is this good for the game’s longevity, or is it pushing players too hard?

The impact of frequent Pokemon TCG Pocket releases

1) Is this sustainable for the game’s longevity?

Frequent updates can be beneficial in keeping the game active, fresh, and engaging, ensuring new emerging strategies keep the meta dynamic and collections have more rare entries. However, there’s a risk of overwhelming both new and existing casual players.

Some players are already losing interest simply because they can’t keep up with the new releases. Others still haven’t completed Genetic Apex's collection, yet they’re expected to move on to the latest sets.

With the current release pace and only two free pack openings per day, will players have enough time to adapt, experiment, and truly enjoy each set before the next one arrives?

2) Does this update cycle favor day 1 players?

With faster update cycles, those who joined the game early have a distinct advantage. They’ve had more time to build up their collections, chase rare cards, understand the game’s mechanics, and accumulate resources.

Meanwhile, newer (or even casual) players may find themselves constantly behind, struggling to determine which set to focus on, let alone trying to stay competitive in the ever-changing meta.

3) Can players keep up without spending?

For free-to-play (F2P) players, the ability to collect cards through free pulls, events, Wonder Picks, and trades is essential. However, with monthly releases, the window to complete sets before the next one arrives is shrinking.

This raises concerns about whether the game is designed more to entice purchases than to reward dedicated play. Is this an intentional move to increase spending through fear of missing out (FOMO)?

Are Pokemon TCG Pocket players feeling burnt out?

The addition of every new set makes the game fresher, yet, conversely, intimidates new players (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the biggest concerns with this rapid update cycle is burnout. When new sets arrive so frequently, it can create a sense of urgency that turns excitement into exhaustion. Players may feel pressured to grind constantly or spend money to stay competitive.

Additionally, the game’s current meta seems to be leaning into a familiar issue seen in past Pokemon TCG formats: an over-reliance on Trainer-heavy decks with only a few powerful Pokemon.

The disappearance of Stage 2 Pokemon from competitive play is another sign that the game may be prioritizing speed and efficiency over diverse deck-building strategies.

"How quickly can you get your meta card ready in battle?" has quickly taken over "how creative can your deck get?"

While frequent updates keep the game fresh, there’s a fine line between maintaining excitement and overwhelming players. As exciting as it is to see Arceus and Mew on the face of packs, if Pokemon TCG Pocket continues at this pace, it risks alienating F2P players and contributing to overall burnout.

A slightly slower update cycle — perhaps returning to the six-week schedule — might help strike a better balance between keeping the game engaging and ensuring players have enough time to enjoy it without feeling rushed.

