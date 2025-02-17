Top 5 Fire-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket (February 2025)

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, Fire-type decks continue to be a dominant force thanks to their high-powered attacks and Energy acceleration strategies. These Pokemon have always been a fan-favorite in the Pokemon Trading Card Game, bringing high damage output and aggressive playstyles.

Whether you're looking for a reliable non-ex Pokemon or a powerhouse that can deal massive damage, these are the top five Fire-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket as of this month (February 2025).

Top 5 Pokemon TCG Pocket Fire-type cards in February 2025

5) Ninetales

Ninetales' card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 90

90 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Attack: Flamethrower

Flamethrower Damage: 90

90 Effect: Discard a Fire Energy from this Pokemon.

Discard a Fire Energy from this Pokemon. Attack Cost: 2 Fire Energy

2 Fire Energy Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless Energy

Ninetales is the star of Blaine’s deck, offering one of the most consistent and cost-effective options among non-ex Fire-type Pokemon. With just 90 HP, it may not be the tankiest, but its easy setup and reliable damage output make up for that shortcoming.

Its Flamethrower attack deals 90 damage for just two Fire Energy, making it an efficient and powerful attacker in fast-paced matches. The small retreat cost of one Colorless Energy ensures that it can be repositioned without much drawback, keeping it flexible in battle.

4) Arcanine ex

Arcanine ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 150

150 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Attack: Inferno Onrush

Inferno Onrush Damage: 120

120 Effect: This Pokemon also does 20 damage to itself.

This Pokemon also does 20 damage to itself. Attack Cost: 2 Fire & 1 Colorless Energy

2 Fire & 1 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Arcanine ex is a strong attacker with quick setup potential, making it an excellent choice for aggressive Fire-type decks. Its Inferno Onrush attack delivers a solid 120 damage, enough to knock out many mid-tier Pokemon in a single hit.

However, the drawback of dealing 20 damage to itself means careful timing is required to avoid putting Arcanine in a disadvantageous situation. Its moderate retreat cost of two Colorless Energy also makes it somewhat difficult to reposition, so using switching cards or healing effects can help mitigate its weaknesses.

3) Moltres ex

Moltres ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 140

140 Evolution: None

None Ability: Inferno Dance

Inferno Dance Effect: Flip 3 coins. Take an amount of Fire Energy from your Energy Zone equal to the number of heads and attach it to your Benched Fire Pokemon in any way you like.

Flip 3 coins. Take an amount of Fire Energy from your Energy Zone equal to the number of heads and attach it to your Benched Fire Pokemon in any way you like. Attack: Heat Blast

Heat Blast Damage: 70

70 Attack Cost: 1 Fire & 2 Colorless Energy

1 Fire & 2 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Moltres ex is a fantastic support card for Fire decks, especially those that require a high amount of Energy to execute their strongest moves. Its ability, Inferno Dance, allows you to accelerate Fire Energy onto your Benched Pokemon by flipping three coins, making it an invaluable Energy generator for Fire-heavy strategies.

This ability helps speed up powerful attackers that otherwise take time to charge. Its Heat Blast attack is a decent secondary option, dealing 70 damage, but its true strength lies in its support capabilities.

2) Infernape ex

Infernape ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 170

170 Evolution: 3 Stages

3 Stages Attack: Flare Blitz

Flare Blitz Damage: 140

140 Effect: Discard all Fire Energy from this Pokemon.

Discard all Fire Energy from this Pokemon. Attack Cost: 2 Fire Energy

2 Fire Energy Retreat Cost: None

For players looking for a hit-and-run strategy, Infernape ex is the perfect card. Its Flare Blitz attack delivers a powerful 140 damage but at the cost of discarding all attached Fire Energy.

However, what makes Infernape ex special is its zero retreat cost, allowing it to return to the bench immediately after attacking. This synergy lets players swap in other Pokemon, to let Infernape ex replenish its Energy while the offensive momentum is maintained.

1) Charizard ex

Charizard ex's card as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 180

180 Evolution: 3 Stages

3 Stages Attack 1: Slash

Slash Damage: 60

60 Attack Cost: 1 Fire & 2 Colorless Energy

1 Fire & 2 Colorless Energy Attack 2: Crimson Storm

Crimson Storm Damage: 200

200 Effect: Discard 2 Fire Energy from this Pokemon.

Discard 2 Fire Energy from this Pokemon. Attack Cost: 2 Fire & 2 Colorless Energy

2 Fire & 2 Colorless Energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless Energy

Since its release, Charizard ex has maintained its S-tier status due to its sheer damage output. With two powerful attacks, it remains a staple in competitive Fire-type decks. Its Slash attack provides a solid 60 damage for a relatively low cost, offering a reliable mid-game option.

However, its real power lies in Crimson Storm, which deals a massive 200 damage — one of the highest consistent outputs in the game. The downside of discarding two Fire Energy is mitigated by Energy-recovering cards, making Charizard ex one of the most feared attackers in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Fire-type Pokemon continue to dominate in Pokemon TCG Pocket with their high damage output and fast-paced gameplay. Each of these top five cards offers unique strengths — from Ninetales’ cost-effective attacks to Charizard ex’s devastating power — making you a formidable Fire-type trainer in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

