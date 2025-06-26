All Eevee Grove 1-Star Illustration Rares in Pokemon TCG Pocket, ranked

The latest expansion of Pokemon TCG Pocket, Eevee Grove, was released on June 26th, 2025. As the name indicates, this set focuses heavily on Eevee, its multiple evolutions, and other cards that are widely associated with this cute critter. Naturally, the Eevee Grove set has several 1-Star Illustration Rares, and perhaps not so surprisingly, they are focused on Eevee and its evolutions.

So, in this article, we will look at all these special cards featuring full artwork and try to rank them.

All Eevee Grove 1-Star Illustration Rares in Pokemon TCG Pocket

9) Sylveon

Sylveon (Image via TPC)

Sylveon sadly ends up last on our list. However, the card is beautiful, depicting the Fairy-type (well, Psychic in the TCG) frolicking in a meadow filled with flowers. Eevee Grove also introduced Sylveon ex, who also got a Special Art Rare, which is why it is ranked so low.

8) Leafeon

Leafeon (Image via TPC)

In this Illustration Rare, we can see Leafeon sitting in a jungle, with a ray of sunlight falling on it. Again, decent looking full art but Leafeon ex exists and has a more unique Special Art Rare.

7) Jolteon

Jolteon (Image via TPC)

Jolteon can be seen leaping along the landscape, its movements punctuated by bolts of lightning. As a matter of fact, in this card, this Pokemon can be seen leaping from a single spot, generating lightning along the way.

6) Flareon

Flareon (Image via TPC)

This card does a fantastic job of showing the background behind Flareon in a way that it's hard to tell if it's a sunset or if everything is just on fire. If it's the latter, then it showcases the power of this Eeveelution really well.

5) Eevee

Eevee (Image via TPC)

This art style depicting Eevee has a classic manga look that uses traditional watercolors. Artist Narumi Sato uses her signature style to show how cute and innocent this fluffy ball of fur can be.

4) Espeon

Espeon (Image via TPC)

The other Psychic Eeveelution, Espeon, is closely associated with the sun because, in the mainline games, it evolves with high friendship during the day. In this Eevee Grove card, we can see Espeon standing in a clearing with sunlight falling on it. The artist, rika, also makes the clever choice to have the surroundings also have a shade of purple to complement Espeon's natural purple hue.

3) Umbreon

Umbreon (Image via TPC)

While Espeon is associated with the sun, its fellow Johtonian Eeveelution Umbreon has a connection to the moon. In this card, we can see Umbreon at night with a city backdrop and a full moon in the sky. This Eeveelution stands out further thanks to a slight glow effect surrounding its body.

2) Glaceon

Glaceon (Image via TPC)

Like similar cards on this list, Leafeon and Espeon, we also see Glaceon in a clearing where sunlight is falling on it. Unlike those cards, Glaceon is surrounded entirely by ice. As an Ice-type in the main games, its presence in this winter wonderland suits it well.

1) Vaporeon

Vaporeon (Image via TPC)

Vaporeon already has a great Illustration Rare from the Mythical Island expansion. However, this card from the Eevee Grove expansion was so beautiful it ended up topping this list.

In this version, we see the Bubble Jet Pokemon diving underwater. Our vision is focused on it, and the plants surrounding it appear blurry. The artwork depicting this Eeveelution as it navigates the world below the waves is breathtaking.

