Top 5 Psychic-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket (February 2025)

Psychic-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket are known for their versatility and unique abilities. These cards make up some of the best decks in the game that can turn the tide of battles. However, they come with a notable disadvantage: a vulnerability to Dark-type cards, which deal an additional 20 damage to Psychic types.

Despite this weakness, some Psychic cards remain highly coveted for their strategic value, strong attacks, and synergy with other cards.

In this article, we will look at the top five Psychic-type cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket and explore how each one can be utilized to its full potential.

Top 5 Pokemon TCG Pocket Psychic-type cards in February 2025

5) Gardevoir

Gardevoir's card in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 110

110 Evolution: 3 Stages

3 Stages Ability: Psy Shadow: Once during your turn, you may take a Psychic Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to the Psychic Pokemon in the Active Spot.

Psy Shadow: Once during your turn, you may take a Psychic Energy from your Energy Zone and attach it to the Psychic Pokemon in the Active Spot. Attack: Psyshot

Psyshot Attack Damage: 60

60 Attack Cost: 2 Psychic and 1 Colorless energy

2 Psychic and 1 Colorless energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless energy

A staple in any Psychic deck since the game’s release, Gardevoir remains one of the best support cards available. Thanks to its Psy Shadow ability, you can accelerate energy attachments to your Active Psychic Pokemon, making it an invaluable engine for Psychic decks. This ability allows for faster energy ramp-up, ensuring that your main attacker can be powered up much quicker than usual.

4) Mismagius ex

Mismagius ex's card in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 140

140 Evolution: 2 Stages

2 Stages Attack: Magical Delusion

Magical Delusion Attack Damage: 70

70 Effect: Your opponent’s Active Pokemon is now Confused, making them take a 50% risk every time they attempt an attack. If they fail, they take additional damage.

Your opponent’s Active Pokemon is now Confused, making them take a 50% risk every time they attempt an attack. If they fail, they take additional damage. Attack Cost: 2 Psychic, 1 Colorless energy

2 Psychic, 1 Colorless energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless energy

Mismagius ex is a tricky opponent to face, thanks to its Magical Delusion attack, which not only deals damage but also Confuses the opposing Active Pokemon. This disruption can force your opponent to retreat or risk failing an attack. This makes Mismagius ex an excellent choice for stall tactics and control strategies.

3) Gengar ex

Gengar ex's card in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 170

170 Evolution: 3 Stages

3 Stages Ability: Shadowy Spellbind: As long as this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, your opponent can't use any Supporter cards from their hand.

Shadowy Spellbind: As long as this Pokemon is in the Active Spot, your opponent can't use any Supporter cards from their hand. Attack: Spooky Shot

Spooky Shot Attack Damage: 100

100 Attack Cost: 3 Psychic energy

3 Psychic energy Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless energy

Gengar ex is one of the most menacing Psychic cards, primarily due to its Shadowy Spellbind ability, which prevents opponents from using Supporter cards while Gengar ex is in the Active Spot. This ability can severely limit their options and disrupt their strategy, forcing them to play around its presence.

2) Mew ex

Mew ex's card in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 130

130 Evolution: None

None Attack 1: Psyshot

Psyshot Attack 1 Damage: 20

20 Attack 1 Cost: 1 Psychic energy

1 Psychic energy Attack 2: Genome Hacking

Genome Hacking Attack 2 Cost: 3 Colorless energy

3 Colorless energy Effect: Choose 1 of your opponent’s Active Pokemon’s attacks and use it as this attack, allowing Mew ex to mimic powerful moves from the opponent's lineup.

Choose 1 of your opponent’s Active Pokemon’s attacks and use it as this attack, allowing Mew ex to mimic powerful moves from the opponent's lineup. Retreat Cost: 1 Colorless energy

Mew ex is a highly versatile Psychic-type that can fit into various decks. Its Genome Hacking attack allows it to copy any of the opponent’s Active Pokemon's attacks, making it incredibly adaptable. Additionally, with the help of Budding Expeditioner, Mew ex can reposition itself back into your hand, making it a resilient and strategic choice.

1) Mewtwo ex

Mewtwo ex's card in Pokemon TCG Pocket (Image via The Pokemon Company)

HP: 150

150 Evolution: None

None Attack 1: Psychic Sphere

Psychic Sphere Attack 1 Damage: 50

50 Attack 1 Cost: 1 Psychic and 1 Colorless energy

1 Psychic and 1 Colorless energy Attack 2: Psydrive

Psydrive Attack 2 Damage: 150

150 Attack 2 Cost: 2 Psychic and 2 Colorless energy

2 Psychic and 2 Colorless energy Attack 2 Description: Discard 2 Psychic from this Pokemon.

Discard 2 Psychic from this Pokemon. Retreat Cost: 2 Colorless energy

Mewtwo ex stands as the strongest Psychic-type card in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Its Psydrive attack delivers a massive 150 damage, albeit at the cost of discarding two Psychic Energy. Paired with Psychic Sphere, which provides a solid attack option at a lower cost, Mewtwo ex is an offensive powerhouse that can deal consistent damage while having reasonable flexibility.

These top five Psychic-type cards bring a mix of offense, control, and support to the table, each with unique abilities that can be harnessed effectively. With a good balance of these cards, a Psychic deck can manage its weakness to Dark types while dominating against other types with carefully planned moves.

Whether you prioritize sheer power with Mewtwo ex or disruptive tactics with Gengar ex, these Psychic cards offer valuable options for any competitive deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

